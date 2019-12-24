Maple Leafs overwhelm Hurricanes in wild third period

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe considered going away from his new-look line of Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman during some second-period struggles against the Hurricanes.

He decided to stick with it, though, and it turned out to be the right call.

The Marner-Matthews-Hyman line came through in a wild third period as Toronto rallied for an 8-6 victory over Carolina on Monday.

“We just felt that there’s potential there, that something could spark itself and get going,” Keefe said.

Marner, who had a game-high five points, scored two goals and added an assist over a 59-second burst midway through the third that put the Maple Leafs ahead to stay.

Toronto scored five times in the final period.

Matthews, Jason Spezza, William Nylander, John Tavares, Tyson Barrie and Pierre Engvall, with an empty-netter, also scored for the Maple Leafs.

In the third, Matthews provided a highlight-reel, spinning cross-ice pass that Marner buried at 11:01 to pull Toronto within one.

Hyman and Marner earned assists on Barrie’s goal at 11:54. After a Hurricanes timeout, Marner caught his breath, slipped through the Carolina defense and scored the go-ahead goal on a deke just 6 seconds later.

Martin Necas and Erik Haula had two goals apiece for the Hurricanes.

Devils 7, Blackhawks 1

In Chicago, Travis Zajac capped New Jersey’s dominant second period with a short-handed goal.

Bruins 7, Capitals 3

In Boston, Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork scored 27 seconds apart in a four-goal first period that chased Braden Holtby.

In Other Games

Lightning 6, Panthers 1

Wild 3, Flames 0

Flyers 5, Rangers 1

Blue Jackets 3, Islanders 2

Senators 3, Sabres 1

Predators 3, Coyotes 2

Canadiens 6, Jets 2

Blues 4, Kings 1

Canucks 4, Oilers 2

Avalanche 7, Golden Knights 3