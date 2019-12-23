Japanese veteran Keisuke Honda leaves Dutch club after less than two months

Keisuke Honda has quit Vitesse Arnhem less than two months after signing for the Dutch club.

“Thank you for everything to all people of @MijnVitesse Unfortunately it was very short time but I really appreciate it. Look forward to seeing you someday again!” the Japanese veteran tweeted.

“When I arrived here, my goal was to change things. I haven’t done that.”

Honda, 33, signed a contract on Nov. 6 that was to last until the end of the season.

As it is, he departs after playing just four matches in the Eredivisie — two defeats, a draw and one win — with his exit coming just weeks after that of coach Leonid Slutsky.

Formerly of AC Milan and CSKA Moscow, Honda has stood out for Samurai Blue, scoring 37 goals in 98 appearances, including four goals in three World Cups.