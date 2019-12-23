Raptors erase 30-point deficit to edge Mavs

Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors used a huge fourth quarter to pull off the NBA’s biggest comeback in a decade.

Lowry had 32 points and 10 assists, Chris Boucher scored a career-high 21 points and the Raptors overturned a 30-point deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 on Sunday.

Lowry had one fewer point in the fourth (20) than the Mavericks managed as a team (21).

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” coach Nick Nurse said of Lowry’s explosive finish.

It was the biggest comeback in Raptors history, and the NBA’s first 30-point rally since Sacramento beat Chicago on Dec. 21, 2009, according to Elias.

Players from both sides found the outcome tough to comprehend.

“I’m definitely going to go watch the game again, just to see how exciting this game was and how the fans helped us so much,” Boucher said.

Dallas forward Kristaps Porzingis wasn’t interested in a second viewing after making five of his 15 shots.

“Tonight was a weird game, honestly,” Porzingis said. “I still can’t process what happened.”

Even Lowry wasn’t sure he wanted another look at the first three quarters.

“I probably won’t enjoy it till later on, fourth quarter,” Lowry joked.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 18 points and Fred VanVleet had 10 as the short-handed Raptors won their fifth straight and improved to 13-3 at home, ending the Mavericks’ seven-game road winning streak.

Porzingis had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Jalen Brunson scored 21 points as Dallas dropped to 2-2 without guard Luka Doncic, who sat for the fourth straight game because of a sprained right ankle.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said his team didn’t maintain its aggression after the Raptors started fighting back.

“When you get hit with that kind of force, you’ve got to respond with equal or greater force, and we just didn’t do it soon enough,” Carlisle said.

Toronto trailed 83-53 with 2:55 remaining in the third, but used a swarming defense and hot shooting from Lowry to tie the score at 95 with 5½ minutes to go in the fourth.

“They were just taking it to us,” Dallas guard Tim Hardaway Jr. said. “Before you knew it, they cut the lead to 10 and then cut the lead to five.”

Toronto’s previous biggest comeback was from 25 down at Detroit on Dec. 11, 2010. Jerryd Bayless matched his career high with 31 points as the Raptors beat the Pistons 120-116.

Bucks 117, Pacers 89

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists, and the Bucks spoiled Malcolm Brogdon’s return to the Bucks.

Wesley Matthews scored 19 points for NBA-leading Milwaukee, which has won three in a row. Brook Lopez and George Hill each had 17 points.

Brogdon was drafted by the Bucks and spent his first three seasons with Milwaukee before he was acquired by Indiana in a sign-and-trade deal over the summer. He finished with 10 points on 5-of-19 shooting and 10 assists.

“Happy for him,” Antetokounmpo said of Brogdon. “We had a chance to talk a little bit before the game. Just keep getting better, man. He’s going to help his team.”

In Other Games

Celtics 119, Hornets 93

Thunder 118, Clippers 112

Nuggets 128, Lakers 104