Golden Kings doom Hannaryz to 12th straight defeat

The Ryukyu Golden Kings heaped more misery on the Kyoto Hannaryz on Sunday.

On a day when the Golden Kings offense operated like a high-octane sports car, newly appointed head coach Hiroki Fujita’s squad recorded a 97-76 victory.

For the Hannaryz (8-15), it was their 12th straight defeat. It’s also the Kansai-based franchise’s longest losing streak in years.

Ryukyu, which shot 57.8 percent from the field, chalked up 23 assists against four turnovers. Center Jack Cooley produced a double-double (26 points, 11 rebounds), Takumi Ishizaki sank 5 of 6 3s in a 17-point game and De’Mon Brooks poured in 14. Narito Namizato delivered 13 points and eight assists and Ryuichi Kishimoto had 12 points for the Golden Kings (15-7), who have won five in a row.

The hosts seized control in the third quarter, by outscoring Kyoto 32-17 in Okinawa City.

Julian Mavunga led the Hannaryz with 23 points and six assists. David Simon scored 20 points and Keijuro Matsui had 11.

Longtime Kyoto coach Honoo Hamaguchi commended Ryukyu for its stellar play in the second half.

“There was a difference of ability in the second half,” Hamaguchi told reporters.

Hamaguchi called the execution of Ryukyu’s wide-open offense “wonderful.” He added that Kyoto’s defense did too much chasing at times, which led to wide-open scoring chances for the Kings.

“So we will fix that,” Hamaguchi declared.

Brave Thunders 97, Diamond Dolphins 76

In Nagoya, Yuma Fujii set the tone for his team with pinpoint passes as Kawasaki completed a weekend sweep, extending its winning streak to 12.

Fujii, who scored 16 points, dished out 10 assists without a turnover. The high-energy guard also made four steals for the Brave Thunders (20-3), who shot 15 of 31 from beyond the arc and made 20 of 22 foul shots. Nick Fazekas poured in 22 points and also had four steals. Jordan Heath chipped in with a double-double (17 points, 11 boards) and Ryusei Shinoyama added 10 points.

Shuto Ando led the Diamond Dolphins (11-12) with 26 points, knocking down 8 of 13 3s. Takaya Sasayama scored 15 points, Hilton Armstrong added 14 and 10 rebounds and Justin Burrell finished with nine points. Nagoya also had a strong perimeter shooting performance (13 of 26 on 3s).

Jets 111, B-Corsairs 74

In Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, The hosts raced out to a 29-10 lead by the end of the first quarter en route to their second win in as many days over Yokohama.

Gavin Edwards paced Chiba (15-8) with 22 points and 11 rebounds and handed out six assists, while frontcourt mate Michael Parker had 20 points, making 9 of 10 shots from the field. Sharpshooter Shigehiro Taguchi sank five 3s in an 18-point afternoon. Rookie forward Nick Mayo dominated in 18-plus minutes off the bench, contributing 18 points on 6-for-6 shooting and five rebounds. Yuki Togashi chipped in with eight points and seven assists and reserve guard Koh Flippin had seven points and five assists.

The Jets’ high-scoring game included 64.2 percent shooting. They registered 31 assists against six turnovers.

James Southerland had a team-high 26 points for the B-Corsairs (7-15), who have lost five straight.

SeaHorses 81, Levanga 66

In Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Davante Gardner’s muscular 43-point, 20-rebound performance powered the hosts past Hokkaido, giving them a split of their weekend series.

The Marquette University alum made 17 of 23 shots from the floor. Takuya Kawamura added 13 points and Yuta Okada had 10 for the SeaHorses (6-17).

Kennedy Meeks paced the Levanga (10-13) with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Grouses 78, Northern Happinets 57

In Toyama, the Grouses avenged Saturday’s loss, earning a series split with Akita.

Leo Lyons ignited Toyama (8-15) with 26 points and eight rebounds. Josh Peppers finished with 18 points and Takeshi Mito and Noriyuki Sugasawa scored nine apiece.

Javier Carter topped the chart in points (16) and rebounds (12) for the Northern Happinets (12-10). Kadeem Coleby and Ryuto Yasuoka added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Evessa 98, Sunrockers 94

In Osaka, the hosts capitalized on fast-break chances and wrapped up a series sweep of Shibuya, giving their fans an early Christmas present.

Josh Harrellson had 34 points for the Evessa (15-7), Ira Brown provided 19 points, nine boards and five assists and 22-year-old guard Hiromu Nakamura, making his second appearance in an Osaka uniform, contributed 11 points and five steals. Tatsuya Ito dished out six assists.

“It was a very good victory today as other players could step up for injured (teammates),” Harrellson told reporters.

Osaka outscored the guests 21-7 in the fast-break department.

Charles Jackson had 28 points and 17 rebounds and Leo Vendrame scored 20 points with nine assists for the Sunrockers (15-8), who got 14 points and nine assists from Morihisa Yamauchi.

Lakestars 72, Albirex BB 67

In Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, Takumi Saito continued his high-level offensive play in Shiba’s bounce-back triumph over Niigata.

The 24-year-old point guard, who has scored in double digits in seven straight games, had 16 points on 7-for-7 shooting. Jeff Ayres added 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakestars (10-13). Craig Brackins scored 18 points and Koyo Takahashi 10.

Nick Perkins led the Albirex (7-16) with 20 points and pulled down eight boards. Kei Igarashi added 16 points and nine assists.

Brex 86, NeoPhoenix 61

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, Ryan Rossiter’s 20 points and Hironori Watanabe’s 19-point, six-assist effort helped guide the Brex to their 12th consecutive victory.

Watanabe canned five 3s. Jawad Williams scored 10 points and Kosuke Takeuchi snared a team-best nine rebounds for Utsunomiya (19-4).

For San-en (2-21), Mickell Gladness had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Shuto Terazono finished with nine points and five assists.