Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum carry Blazers past Magic

Damian Lillard powered the Portland Trail Blazers to another big win.

Even a little injury scare for Carmelo Anthony turned out all right.

Lillard scored 36 points, CJ McCollum had 31 and the Trail Blazers beat the Orlando Magic 118-103 on Friday night.

Portland earned its season-high third straight victory despite losing Anthony to a bruised left knee in the second quarter. The Trail Blazers improved to 8-7 since Anthony joined the team a month ago.

“Everything is good,” Anthony said. “It was just a knee-to-knee contusion. I’ve done it before. I didn’t want to take a chance going out there, we were rolling and we set the tone early. I was fortunate enough to look at the score and we were up 20 at one point in time. It happens.”

Hassan Whiteside added 10 points and 17 rebounds for the Blazers in his 13th straight double-double.

“It feels good for the game to feel like we’re supposed to win,” Lillard said. “When it gets down the stretch, whether it’s a tough game or whatever is happening, it feels like we’re going to pull this out. Not like, alright, how is this going to go? It feels like we’re rolling. It’s not like crazy things are happening for us to win.”

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Portland’s backcourt took over in the third quarter. Lillard had 16 points and three assists in the period, helping the Blazers build a 93-75 lead. McCollum scored 10 points in the quarter.

D.J. Augustin scored 17 points for Orlando, and Evan Fournier had 16. Aaron Gordon grabbed 11 rebounds in the Magic’s sixth loss in seven games.

Orlando was hurt by a slow start. Portland put together a 14-0 run and led 31-13 after the opening quarter.

“We just tried to pack the paint, force them into tough shots, funnel them into Whiteside and secure the rebound,” McCollum said.

The Magic played without Michael Carter-Williams in the second half after he departed with a left shoulder injury. Orlando closed out a 1-3 road trip.

Mavericks 117, 76ers 98

In Philadelphia, Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 27 points and Dallas handed the Sixers their second straight home loss.

The Mavericks improved to 11-2 on the road despite playing without second-year star guard Luka Doncic. The 20-year-old missed his third straight game with a right ankle sprain.

Joel Embiid had 33 points and 17 rebounds for Philadelphia, which lost its third in a row overall.

The 76ers were booed for much of the night while falling to 14-2 at home. They suffered their first home loss on Wednesday, 108-104 to Miami in a contest in which the Heat stifled Philadelphia with a 2-3 zone.

The Sixers couldn’t solve Dallas’ matchup 2-3 zone, either. The Mavericks held them to 29.4 percent shooting from long range; Philadelphia missed 24 of 34 3s.

Heat 129, Knicks 114

In Miami, Bam Adebayo scored 20 points, Miami’s starters got the fourth quarter off and the Heat easily beat New York.

Duncan Robinson scored 18 for Miami on 6-for-10 shooting from 3-point range. Goran Dragic added 18 points in his return after missing nine games with a groin strain.

Kendrick Nunn scored 15, Derrick Jones Jr. had 14, Tyler Herro finished with 12 and Kelly Olynyk added 10 for the Heat. Miami led by as many by 34 and posted its sixth wire-to-wire win of the season.

Bobby Portis led the Knicks with 30 points on 12-for-17 shooting.

Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 100

In Denver, Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season as the Nuggets completed a sweep of a five-game homestand with a win over Minnesota.

It was Jokic’s eighth straight double-double and his second triple-double in that span. He has 33 career triple-doubles.

Jamal Murray scored 28 points, including nine in the final minutes of the third quarter to stem a rally by the Timberwolves.

In Other Games

Warriors 106, Pelicans 102

Thunder 126, Suns 108

Raptors 122, Wizards 118

Celtics 114, Pistons 93

Cavaliers 114, Grizzlies 107

Pacers 119, Kings 105