Baseball / MLB

Average player salary falls for second straight year

AP

NEW YORK – The average salary in the major leagues has dropped in consecutive years for the first time since the players’ association started keeping records more than a half-century ago.

The 988 players on Aug. 31 rosters and injured lists averaged $4,051,490, the union said Friday, down 1.1 percent from $4,095,686 last year. The average peaked at $4,097,122 in 2017.

This was just the fifth decline since records started in 1967, when the average was $19,000. There also were drops in 1987, when clubs were found guilty of collusion; in 1995, after the end of a 7½-month strike; and in 2004.

This year’s drop followed two slow free-agent markets and new contracts with large signing bonuses for Mike Trout, Alex Bregman, Manny Machado and A.J. Pollock. Those four players received $62 million in signing bonuses during 2019 that are prorated over the length of each contract in the calculation of the average. If the entire amounts had been counted for 2019. the average would have been about $54,000 higher — more than the $44,196 drop.

Those stars all receive huge increases for 2020, and Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon agreed to $200 million-plus contracts last week.

There also were 20 additional players on injured lists this Aug. 31, causing more players to be brought up from the minor leagues who made at or close to the $555,000 minimum.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Seiya Suzuki poses with cutouts of the Olympic rings on Wednesday in Hiroshima.
Carp outfielder Seiya Suzuki poised to become household name
It's possible around this time next year, we might be reminiscing about the Summer of Seiya 2020. It's not at all far-fetched. There aren't many players going into the new year with as m...
Gerrit Cole poses at Yankee Stadium as the newest New York Yankees player is introduced during a media availability on Wednesday.
Yankees, Gerrit Cole reach agreement on $324 million, nine-year deal
Gerrit Cole brought along a sign for the news conference to announce his signing with the New York Yankees: a crinkled poster board that read "Yankee Fan Today Tomorrow Forever." Then 11...
Shohei Ohtani
Angels' Shohei Ohtani finishes rehab for right elbow surgery
Shohei Ohtani has completed rehab from the right elbow surgery he underwent in October 2018, the Los Angeles Angels announced Thursday. The 25-year-old has made progress in his bid to re...

,