Canucks beat Golden Knights in overtime to halt three-game slide

The Vancouver Canucks were fired up to snap a three-game losing streak against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Chris Tanev scored at 1:30 of overtime and the Canucks beat the Golden Knights 5-4 on Thursday night.

“I just passed it to Bo (Horvat) and went to the net,” said Tanev. “He made a really great pass. I didn’t think it was going to get to me.

“It ended up right on my stick and just went around (Marc-Andre) Fleury and ended up going in.”

Elias Pettersson scored twice, and Antoine Roussel and Tanner Pearson added goals for the Canucks.

Jonathan Marchessault, Reilly Smith, Nick Holden and Mark Stone scored for the Golden Knights.

Jacob Markstrom made 38 saves for Vancouver. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for Vegas.

The win was the Canucks’ second in 10 games against the Golden Knights since Vegas joined the league in 2017-18. Vancouver is 2-7-1 against Vegas in that span.

The Golden Knights got their first power play with 2:30 left in regulation, when Jordie Benn was sent to the penalty box for tripping. Markstrom was solid in net, sending the game into overtime.

The Canucks opened the scoring when Roussel tapped a rebound past Fleury at 2:49 of the first period.

Pearson finished off a give-and-go between Jake Virtanen and Josh Leivo to put Vancouver up 2-0 less than five minutes later as a tripping penalty to Nicolas Hague expired. The goal was Pearson’s ninth of the season.

Marchessault got the Golden Knights on the board with 6:02 left in the first, sending a rebound past Markstrom.

Vancouver restored its two-goal lead with 32 seconds left in the opening period on Pettersson’s first of the game.

The Golden Knights outshot the Canucks 13-11 in the first period.

Vegas scored twice in the second. Smith narrowed the lead to 3-2 at 11:01, beating Markstrom after Horvat blocked a shot from William Karlsson.

Leivo was injured barely a minute later when he was pushed into the boards by Holden. No penalty was called on the play, and Holden tied the game with 8:50 left in the second.

Travis Green calmed his team down by calling time out immediately following the goal.

“I think we were a little frustrated for sure,” said Tanev. “They scored two goals in, I don’t know, two minutes, and they were coming at us pretty good. A lot of zone time, shots from everywhere, seemed like they were getting chances almost every shift.

“It was a really good time out by coach to sort of settle us down. I think after that we played pretty well the rest of the game.”

The Canucks regained the lead at 9:19 of the third when Pettersson scored on a wrist shot from the left circle high to the stick side of Fleury for his second goal of the game. Stone tied the game with 4:20 to go.

“It’s a good point for us,” said Stone. “We didn’t play our best to start the game but overall we dictated a lot of the game, had some chances and we got out power played 4 to 1 so for us to still outshoot our opponent by 10, or whatever it is, shows we played some really good five-on-five hockey.”

Stars 4, Lightning 3 (OT)

In Tampa, Tayler Seguin scored three minutes into overtime, Anton Khudobin stopped 45 shots and Dallas skated past the hosts.

After the Lightning’s Tyler Johnson missed a shot from close range, Alexander Radulov passed to Seguin, who skated in from the left wing boards and got the winner from the low slot.

The Stars also got goals from Radulov, Radek Faksa, and Jason Dickinson. Khudobin stopped Yanni Gourde’s shot during a 2-on-none break in the third.

Mikhail Sergachev, Alex Killorn and Ondrej Palat scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves for Tampa. Nikita Kucherov, the NHL MVP last season, had an assist after being benched for the third period and overtime in Tuesday night’s 4-3 win over Ottawa following a costly turnover.

Flyers 6, Sabres 1

In Philadelphia, James van Riemsdyk scored twice and the Flyers took advantage of some sloppy defense and a strong power play to rout short-handed Buffalo.

The Sabres were without captain Jack Eichel, the NHL’s second-leading goal scorer who was a late scratch after participating in pregame workouts with what was called an upper-body injury. The scratch put an end to Eichel’s 17-game point scoring streak — the league’s longest this season — because the NHL does not allow point streaks to continue because of missed games.

Buffalo deflected three shots past goaltender Carter Hutton to assist the rout.

Van Riemsdyk recorded his second two-goal game of the season. Mikhail Vorobyev, Matt Niskanen, Ivan Provorov and Tyler Pitlick were credited with goals for Philadelphia, who put 29 shots on Hutton in the victory. The Flyers were 3-for-5 with the man advantage Thursday.

Blue Jackets 3, Kings 2 (OT)

In Columbus, Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in overtime and Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist as the Blue Jackets rallied to beat Los Angeles.

Boone Jenner scored with 1:43 remaining to force overtime for Columbus, which who won after trailing in the first period for the second time this season. Dubois got the winner 1:11 into overtime when he took a tape-to-tape pass from Gustav Nyquist on a 2-on-2 rush.

Islanders 3, Bruins 2 (SO)

In Boston, Matthew Barzal scored in regulation and the shootout as New York prevailed against the hosts.

In the shootout, Jordan Eberle and Barzal scored for the Islanders. David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins. Brad Marchand’s attempt to extend the shootout was stymied by Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov.

Senators 5, Predators 4 (OT)

In Ottawa, Anthony Duclair notched a power-play goal 2:40 into overtime, giving goaltender Marcus Hogberg his first NHL win.

Hogberg, an emergency recall for the Senators after Anders Nilsson became ill, stopped 33 shots.

Colin White, Vladimir Namestnikov, Artem Anisimov and Brady Tkachuk also scored for the Senators, who recovered after blowing a 4-1 lead.

Craig Smith, Rocco Grimaldi, Ryan Johansen and Roman Josi scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros made 19 saves.

Blackhawks 4, Jets 1

In Winnipeg, Patrick Kane scored his 19th goal of the season and had three assists in Chicago’s triumph over the Jets.

Robin Lehner made 36 saves, Alex Nylander had a goal and assist and Dominik Kubalik and Erik Gustafsson also scored to help the Blackhawks rebound from a 4-1 home loss to Colorado on Wednesday night.

Tucker Poolman scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves.

Hurricanes 3, Avalanche 1

In Denver, Andrei Svechnikov and Jaccob Slavin scored 1:17 apart and Carolina rallied past Colorado.

Sebastian Aho also scored, and James Reimer had 27 saves as the Hurricanes extended their points streak to seven games and finished their road trip 4-0-1.

Nathan MacKinnon scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 37 shots for the Avalanche, who lost despite leading with less than three minutes remaining.

Canadiens 4, Flames 3 (OT)

In Calgary, Max Domi beat goalie Dave Rittich on an end-to-end overtime rush to give Montreal the win over the Flames.

Domi fired a low slap shot from just above the left faceoff circle that eluded Rittich’s glove on the far side at 3:52 of the extra period.

Wild 8, Coyotes 5

In Glendale, Arizona, Marcus Foligno, Eric Staal and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists and Minnesota edged Arizona in a high-scoring game.

The Wild snapped a three-game losing streak, scoring eight goals on 33 shots, including an empty-net goal in the final seconds.