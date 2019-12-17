Leukemia-stricken swimmer Rikako Ikee discharged from hospital

Swimming star Rikako Ikee, who was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year, said Tuesday she was discharged from the hospital and hopes to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 19-year-old was considered a medal favorite for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but was forced to put all swimming-related activities on hold to focus on treatment since her diagnosis in February.

“I have been hospitalized since February, but I was able to leave the hospital after about 10 months,” Ikee said in a hand-written message on social media.

“Concerning the Olympics, I want to work hard with a goal of competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics and winning a medal.”

Ikee shot to fame last summer in Indonesia, where she was named the first female MVP at the Asian Games after becoming the first swimmer to win six gold medals, all in games-record times.

She holds national records over 50, 100 and 200 meters in freestyle, as well as 50 and 100 meters in butterfly.