Korpisalo flawless as Columbus blanks Caps

Unlike the rest of the NHL, the Columbus Blue Jackets probably wouldn’t mind seeing more of the Washington Capitals.

Oliver Bjorkstrand contributed a pair of goals and Joonas Korpisalo notched his third career shutout as the Blue Jackets defeated Washington 3-0 on Monday night, their second win in a week over the league-best Capitals.

The win was just the second in eight games for Columbus, with both coming against Washington.

Korpisalo, who stopped 30 shots, is undefeated in three career games against the Capitals.

“We know we can win when we play our own game,” Korpisalo said. “We just go out there and battle, and keep the intensity level up. The start of the game was really good. That set up the whole game.”

Braden Holtby stopped 18 shots for Washington, which lost for just the second time in its last 10 games and suffered its first road defeat since Nov. 20.

Eric Robinson put Columbus on the board at 11:32 of the first period, taking a backhand pass from Alexandre Texier and slipping it past Holtby for his fourth goal of the year and fourth point in his last four games.

Texier’s assist was his fourth point in five games. He has 10 this season to lead Blue Jackets rookies.

The Capitals came to life in the second, outshooting Columbus 8-2 — including four shots from Alex Ovechkin — but the effort proved fruitless. Ovechkin ended the game with nine shots but had none in the third period.

“Early on they were able to pressure us, and we didn’t execute on some of the key areas that systematically we are usually really sounds on,” Washington coach Todd Reirden said. “We started making a push, then we’d make a mistake, and they’d end up converting on it.”

Blues 5, Avalanche 2

In St. Louis, David Perron scored three times in his fifth career hat trick, powering the Blues to a victory over Colorado.

Vince Dunn and Jordan Kyrou also scored for St. Louis, which remained atop the Central Division with 48 points. The Avalanche stayed in second with 45.

In other games

Predators 5, Rangers 2

Oilers 2, Stars 1

Panthers 6, Senators 1