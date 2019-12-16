Rescheduled Barcelona-Real Madrid showdown threatened by political protest

This Clasico promises to be like none other.

Unfortunately, it may not be for the goals scored by Lionel Messi’s Barcelona or Karim Benzema’s Real Madrid.

Catalan separatists are planning to gather in large numbers around Camp Nou and possibly carry out actions inside Barcelona’s stadium on Wednesday when Real Madrid comes to play in one of the most watched matches of the season.

More than 25,000 protesters have agreed to gather outside Camp Nou, according to the online separatist platform Tsunami Democratic. The group says there will also be protesters among the spectators at the 99,000-seat stadium.

Police have prepared a 3,000-strong special detail involving police and private security staff to try to ensure that the team buses can arrive on time and that nothing interrupts the match.

The match was already postponed from its original date on Oct. 26 because of fears that separatists, then in the midst of a week of violent protests, would disrupt the game.

The clubs are level at the top of the Spanish standings ahead of the game after a weekend in which both were held to draws. Barcelona was held 2-2 at Real Sociedad on Saturday, and Madrid needed a last-gasp goal by Benzema to draw 1-1 at Valencia on Sunday.