Rui Hachimura and Yuta Watanabe meet for first time on NBA court

Rui Hachimura and Yuta Watanabe made a little history in Memphis on Saturday, becoming the first Japanese players to ever share an NBA court.

The Washington Wizards’ Hachimura has made a much larger impact in his rookie season than Watanabe did in his, but it was the second-year Memphis player who emerged with bragging rights after their first head-to-head meeting, a 128-111 Grizzlies win.

Hachimura, the ninth pick in the most recent NBA draft, finished with 10 points (below his 14.2-point average for the season) on 10 shots in 29 minutes at FedEx Forum.

Watanabe is on a two-way contract that means he splits time between the Grizzlies and the Memphis Hustle, the team’s G-League affiliate. In his fourth NBA game of the season, Watanabe logged seven minutes and missed the only shot he attempted. He finished with three rebounds.

The big moment for Japan came with 7 minutes, 42 seconds left in the second quarter when Hachimura checked into the game with Watanabe already on the court.

The players only shared a little over a minute of court time, but they did face off once, with Hachimura air balling a step-back jump shot with Watanabe contesting.

Washington and Memphis play again in February, this time in the U.S. capital, but Hachimura and Watanabe still took the opportunity to swap jerseys at the end of the game.

“It was only a little time, but I think it’s great to make such big history,” Hachimura said. “I think we’ll be playing against each other a lot in the future, so even though it was short it was good to experience.”

The game was also the first time Hachimura has played in the pros against his college teammate Brandon Clarke. The Canadian got the better of his Gonzaga University running mate, scoring a career-high 25 points.

“It is always great seeing him, but it is definitely weird playing versus him, but it was definitely great,” said Clarke.

While Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 27 points, Clarke continued his accurate shooting touch, including making his only 3-point attempt. Clarke’s play has been rewarding for Memphis. The forward appeared to be undervalued on draft night last summer, dropping to 21st before Oklahoma City drafted him and the Grizzlies immediately traded for him.

“Whoever passed up, messed up,” said Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who had 16 points.

“He’s definitely a Top 10 pick, if you’re re-drafting this,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said.

Rookie Ja Morant added 18 points to help the Grizzlies win for the third time in their last four.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 29 points, but was 8 of 23 from the field. Troy Brown Jr. had 16 points, while Ish Smith and rookie Admiral Schofield scored 14 each for Washington.

Memphis built its lead late in the first half and then extended it to 21 early in the third. Solomon Hill, who was scoreless in the first half, converted all four of his 3-point shots in the third, as Memphis led 104-84 entering the final frame.

The Grizzlies would stretch the advantage to 24 in the fourth.

“We haven’t lost like this in a long time,” Beal said.

In Other Games

Spurs 121, Suns 119 (OT)

Raptors 110, Nets 102

Bulls 109, Clippers 106

Heat 122, Mavericks 118 (OT)

Bucks 125, Cavaliers 108

Pistons 115, Rockets 107

Nuggets 110, Thunder 102