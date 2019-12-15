Mo Salah scores twice as Liverpool extends lead in Premier League

Mo Salah scored twice as Liverpool kept up its relentless Premier League title charge with a 2-0 win over last-place Watford on Saturday, extending the team’s lead to 10 points over second-place Leicester.

Liverpool looked shaky defensively at times but Salah finished off a lightning counterattack to give the Reds the lead in the 38th minute at Anfield and then made sure of the victory with a cheeky backheel from a tight angle in injury time.

The gap between the top two teams became bigger after Leicester, managed by former Liverpool coach Brendan Rodgers, was held in a 1-1 draw at home against Norwich.

Liverpool has won 16 of 17 league games so far, with one draw.

“The most important thing that you have to show in this period of the season is resilience, and that’s what we showed again,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. “They had their chances, but we scored our goals.”

Liverpool entered this game as a massive favorite against the team at the bottom of the standings, but only poor finishing prevented Watford from taking at least a point in Nigel Pearson’s first game in charge.

Watford striker Troy Deeney missed a chance from eight yards in the sixth minute when he went with the wrong foot in trying to convert a cross from Ismalia Sarr. Will Hughes then skimmed a shot wide with three teammates in close proximity before both Abdoulaye Doucoure and Sarr had embarrassing mistakes in front of goal.

Salah, though, was as clinical as ever with his second double in four days after also netting twice in the Champions League earlier in the week.

Liverpool’s opener came from a corner, with Sadio Mane playing Salah through one-on-one with Kiko Femenia. The Egypt international cut back onto his right foot before curling a shot up and over Ben Foster and into the far corner.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker then made two good saves early in the second half, one from Sarr and the other from Gerard Deulofeu, while Mane had a goal from a powerful header ruled out after VAR showed his hip was fractionally offside.

Liverpool’s injury worries deepened when Georginio Wijnaldum was forced off with an apparent hamstring problem, meaning he could miss the upcoming Club World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk nearly had an embarrassing moment 10 minutes from time when he side-footed a 20-yard back pass past Alisson and could only watch with relief as the ball trickled by the post.

Salah then put the match out of reach after substitute Divock Origi mishit an attempted shot on target and the ball trickled over to the Egyptian, who used his first touch to backheel it into the net.

Meanwhile, Leicester saw its eight-game winning streak in the league ended by Norwich.

Jamie Vardy’s streak of scoring in eight straight league games also ended after his header from a corner was ruled an own-goal by Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul, who directed the ball into the net with his hand.

That goal tied the game in the 38th minute after Norwich striker Teemu Pukki had given the visitors a surprising lead in the 26th minute.

Vardy had a chance to score early in the second half when he rounded Krul, but rolled the ball onto the outside of the post from a tight angle.

“We weren’t quite at our level but we managed to get back and get a point,” Rodgers said. “It was probably the right result, we didn’t start so well and our passing was slow.”

Fourth-place Chelsea slumped to a fourth loss in five league games with a 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth — giving added hope to the handful of teams chasing the final Champions League spot.

“We need more urgency in our play,” Lampard said. “If you’re an attacking player, get at people, do things that are positive, don’t play safe. We play generally too safe through the game.”

Elsewhere, John Fleck scored twice as Sheffield United climbed provisionally into fifth place by beating fellow promoted side Aston Villa 2-0. In the late game, West Ham eased the pressure on manager Manuel Pellegrini with a 1-0 win at Southampton.