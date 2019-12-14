Reigning Olympic and world champion Alina Zagitova announced suddenly on Friday that she will not compete anymore this season. | AP

Figure Skating

Alina Zagitova decides to take a break from competition

Reuters, Staff Report

MOSCOW – Olympic and world champion Alina Zagitova is taking a break from figure skating this winter, the Russian announced abruptly on Friday.

The 17-year-old told the Russian TV program “Vremya” that she would not take part in the national championships later this month, which will make her ineligible for the European and world championships later this season.

“I’m not leaving the sport. But I will not participate in the Russian championships,” said Zagitova, who is coached by the highly successful Eteri Tutberidze.

“I want to clarify right away that without (taking part in the championships) I will not qualify for the European and world championships.

“I was always selected on sporting grounds.”

This season, Zagitova has been struggling to keep up with her younger Russian opponents who have been landing quadruple jumps and triple axels — feats she has never attempted in competition.

Zagitova finished last at the Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy, last week, behind training partners Alena Kostornaia, Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova.

The native of Izhevsk, Russia, came in second at her first GP event (Internationaux de France) this season and third at the NHK Trophy in Sapporo last month.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST FIGURE SKATING STORIES

Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu lost to Nathan Chen in the Grand Prix Final on Saturday despite landing five quadruple jumps in his free skate.
Yuzuru Hanyu must find formula to defeat ascending Nathan Chen
Yuzuru Hanyu incurred his largest defeat in more than 10 years at the Grand Prix Final on Saturday to American Nathan Chen. Despite a super effort in his free skate to "Origin," Hanyu lo...
American Nathan Chen celebrates after winning the men's competition of the ISU Grand Prix Finals in Turin, Italy, on Saturday.
Rivals Yuzuru Hanyu, Nathan Chen motivating each other to compete at skating's top level
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu collapsed on the ice with exhaustion among a sea of Winnie the Pooh toy bears thrown by his adoring fans after a stunning free skate at the Grand Prix Fina...
American Nathan Chen (center), winner of the men's competition of the 2019 ISU Grand Prix Final, poses with his medal alongside runner-up Yuzuru Hanyu (left) and third-place Kevin Aymoz of France on Saturday in Turin, Italy.
Stunning Nathan Chen beats Yuzuru Hanyu, Alena Kostornaia wins women's gold at ISU Grand Prix Final
American figure skating sensation Nathan Chen set new world record scores on his way to a third consecutive men's gold at the ISU Grand Prix Final on Saturday, as teenager Alena Kostornaia also hit...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Reigning Olympic and world champion Alina Zagitova announced suddenly on Friday that she will not compete anymore this season. | AP

, , ,