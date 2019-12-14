Former Olympic 400-meter hurdles champion Kevin Young hurt in bus crash in Wales

Ex-Olympic 400-meter hurdles gold medalist Kevin Young was hospitalized after being involved in a bus crash in Wales, local media reported on Friday.

American star Young, 53, who set a world record at the 1992 Barcelona Games and won the world title in Stuttgart, Germany, a year later, was among eight people injured when the vehicle collided with a bridge in Swansea, south Wales, the WalesOnline site reported.

“Tough day trying to get to class, 2 broken ribs and head trauma,” tweeted the Californian, who is studying a postgraduate degree at the city’s university.

Young posted images on his Twitter account showing the bus roof severely damaged and deep cuts on the top of his head.