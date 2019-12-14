Kento Momota hits a return against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie at the BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China, on Friday. | AP

Kento Momota advances to semifinals at BWF World Tour Finals

AFP-JIJI

SHANGHAI – Kento Momota eased into the semifinals of the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals on Friday as the peerless world No. 1 goes after an 11th title of the year.

Momota swatted aside Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 21-14, 21-14 for his third victory on the bounce.

The 25-year-old is having a spectacular 2019, his run of tournament wins includes the world championships, and will be clear favorite against Taiwan’s 19th-ranked Wang Tzu-wei.

Also into Saturday’s last four is the reigning Olympic champion and home hope Chen Long, who faces Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia.

Former No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark bowed out after retiring from his match against Ginting complaining of a strained right hamstring muscle and pain in his groin.

In the women’s draw, world No.1 Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan sealed her place in the semifinals after defeating Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-14, 21-9.

“I made some mistakes in my first match that I shouldn’t have so I tried to reduce my errors today,” said Tai, who plays Nozomi Okuhara.

“I had a fall yesterday and was a little hurt but I recovered well for today.

“I won the Dubai season-ending tournament twice (2014 and 2016), I liked the trophy.

“I hope I can win here as well because I like this trophy too.”

The other women’s semifinal is between China’s Chen Yufei and Akane Yamaguchi.

