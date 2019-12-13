Ichiro attends workshop needed to become qualified to coach students

Ichiro Suzuki, who retired from professional baseball in March, attended a workshop Friday to become qualified to coach students.

The former Seattle Mariners outfielder was one of roughly 130 people with professional baseball experience who attended the session in Tokyo.

Under Japan Student Baseball Association rules, professional players and club employees are ineligible to coach students. Former pros must undertake specific training and induction before they can become qualified.

Ichiro, who amassed 4,367 hits over his historic career in Japan and the majors, has maintained his ties with the Mariners as an instructor and special assistant to the club’s chairman.

The 45-year-old announced his retirement in Japan in March following the Mariners’ season-opening series in Tokyo.