Bruce Bochy has agreed to manage the French team for the WBC qualifiers. | AP

Baseball

Former Padres, Giants manager Bruce Bochy to manage France

AP

SAN DIEGO – Bruce Bochy isn’t quite done managing after all.

Bochy might have just retired after a decorated 25-year career in the dugout with San Diego and San Francisco. But he is already embracing a new challenge: Trying to guide his native France to the next World Baseball Classic in 2021.

The French national team will try to qualify next year for its first WBC. Bochy was born in Landes de Bussac, France, where his father, Gus, was stationed in the U.S. Army. Bochy will have son, Brett — a former Giants minor leaguer — pitching for him and his brother, Joe, on the coaching staff. Bochy was chosen by Didier Seminet, president of the French Federation of Baseball.

“Excited and looking forward to helping promote and develop baseball in France,” Bochy said in a text message. “To have Brett pitching for me again and brother Joe as part of the staff makes it even more special. I’m thankful to president Seminet for giving me this opportunity.”

The 64-year-old Bochy guided the Giants to World Series championships in 2010, ’12 and ’14.

Bochy finished his career with a 2003-2029 record spanning 4,032 games as a manager over 25 seasons, the first 12 with San Diego before 13 in San Francisco. He went 1,052-1,054 with the Giants, who wound up 77-85 in his final year.

The Giants last month hired Gabe Kapler to replace Bochy.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Sports agent Scott Boras speaks during the MLB winter meetings in San Diego this week.
Super agent Scott Boras dominated MLB's winter meetings
A mostly dreary winter meetings lacking spectacular swaps will be remembered as the Scott Boras show. Baseball's most prominent agent dominated each of the three full days of meetings wi...
Broadcaster Ken Harrelson is seen in an August 2010 file photo.
Longtime broadcaster Ken Harrelson wins Frick C. Frick Award
Ken Harrelson, a former player who called Chicago White Sox games for 34 years, on Wednesday won the National Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting. ...
The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a seven-year contract with third baseman Anthony Rendon, who helped lead the Washington Nationals to the World Series title last season.
Angels land World Series champ Anthony Rendon with $245 million pact
Third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a $245 million, seven-year contract Wednesday, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Bruce Bochy has agreed to manage the French team for the WBC qualifiers. | AP

, , , ,