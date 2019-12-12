FC Salzburg's Takumi Minamino (center) is seen in a Champions League match on Nov. 27 in Genk, Belgium. | REUTERS

Soccer

Liverpool in talks to sign midfielder Takumi Minamino

AP

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA – Takumi Minamino could soon become the first Japanese player to sign with Liverpool.

FC Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund said Thursday his club is in talks with Liverpool over the transfer of the 24-year-old Minamino, who impressed in two games between the teams in the group stage of the Champions League this season.

“We’re honored by the kind of clubs who are interested in our players,” Freund said on Salzburg’s Twitter page.

Minamino, an attacking midfielder who can also play as a forward, joined Salzburg from the J. League’s Cerezo Osaka in 2015. He reportedly has a release clause of £7.25 million ($9.5 million).

Klopp was very complimentary about the way Salzburg attacked Liverpool in his team’s 2-0 win on Tuesday, which sealed the defending champion’s spot in the last 16 and dropped Salzburg into the Europa League.

The other two members of Salzburg’s forward line, Norway’s Erling Braut Haaland and South Korea’s Hwang Hee-chan, have also been linked with moves away from the club.

Shinji Okazaki won the Premier League title with Leicester in 2016, while Shinji Kagawa (Manchester United), Hidetoshi Nakata (Bolton) and Junichi Inamoto (Arsenal and Fulham) are among other Japanese to have played in England’s top division.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Japan Football Association President Kozo Tashima discusses Japan's bid for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Thursday at JFA House in Tokyo.
Japan submits bid for 2023 Women's World Cup to FIFA
The Japan Football Association on Thursday confirmed that it has submitted its bid book for the 2023 Women's World Cup to FIFA as Japan seeks to become the second Asian country to host the tourname...
Michel Platini is seen in an April 2016 file photo.
FIFA to take legal action to recover $2 million payment made to Michel Platini
FIFA is to take legal action by the end of the year to force Michel Platini to return two million Swiss francs ($2 million) he received "illegally" during Sepp Blatter's reign at world socce...
Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata scores against Lokomotiv Moscow in Champions League action on Wednesday night.
Atletico, Atalanta reach last 16 as Bayern cruise past Spurs
Atletico Madrid claimed the final spot in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow, after Atalanta completed an impressive comeback in Group C to qualify.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

FC Salzburg's Takumi Minamino (center) is seen in a Champions League match on Nov. 27 in Genk, Belgium. | REUTERS

, ,