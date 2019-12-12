Brazilian world champion Gabriel Medina is seen surfing in the 2019 Tahiti Pro event on Aug. 28. Tahiti will host surfing events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, it was announced on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

Tahiti to host surfing events at 2024 Paris Olympics, organizers say

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – The Polynesian island of Tahiti has been chosen to host the surfing events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, organizers said on Thursday.

Tahiti, which is 15,000 km from Paris, was chosen over beaches in southwest France and in Brittany.

The events will take place at Teahupoo, a location that boasts some of the biggest waves on the men’s World Cup circuit.

“It’s an extremely pleasant surprise and recognition for our history that will restore honor to Polynesia, where surfing began,” Lionel Teihotu, the president of Tahiti’s surfing federation, told AFP.

