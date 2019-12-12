Sharks fire coach Peter DeBoer, assistants following struggles on road trip

The slumping San Jose Sharks fired coach Peter DeBoer on Wednesday less than seven months after playing in the Western Conference final.

Doug Wilson announced the change after the Sharks returned home from a road trip on a five-game losing streak and five points out of playoff contention. San Jose also fired three of DeBoer’s assistants and made assistant Bob Boughner the interim coach.

“When you have had a level of past success, change is never easy, but we feel this team is capable of much more than we have shown thus far and that a new voice is needed,” Wilson said. “As a team and as individuals, our play has not met expectations this year and our level of consistency has not been where it needs to be. This group of individuals who will lead our team moving forward are very familiar with our players, and we think this change can provide our group with a fresh start.”

Assistants Steve Spott, Dave Barr and Johan Hedberg all were fired along with DeBoer. Roy Sommer will move from being head coach in the AHL to associate coach under Boughner. Mike Ricci also has been hired as an assistant and Evgeni Nabokov will be the team’s new goaltending coach Dan Darrow will remain in his current role of assistant coach for video.

The 51-year-old DeBoer was fired a day after the Sharks completed a winless four-game road trip with a 3-1 loss at Nashville. San Jose is 15-16-2 overall.

DeBoer was 198-129-34 in four-plus seasons in San Jose. He led the Sharks to their only Stanley Cup Final appearance in franchise history his first year in 2016. San Jose made the playoffs again the following three years under DeBoer, losing to eventual champion St. Louis in last season’s conference final in six games.

DeBoer also has coached New Jersey and Florida.

Boughner had an 80-62-22 record in two year as coach in Florida before he was fired after last season. His first game was set for Thursday night at home against the New York Rangers.

The Sharks have struggled mightily this season, leading to the first in-season firing since general manager Doug Wilson was hired in 2003.

San Jose opened the season with four straight losses and have had a pair of five-game skids as well. The Sharks had one sustained stretch of success with 11 wins in 13 games in November.

DeBoer is the fifth NHL coach to lose his job this season and the third for performance reasons. New Jersey canned John Hynes and Toronto fired Mike Babcock after rough starts, while Calgary accepted Bill Peters’ resignation following allegations of abuse in previous organizations and Dallas dismissed Jim Montgomery on Tuesday citing “unprofessional conduct.”

Capitals edge Bruins

Tom Wilson and Zdeno Chara traded punches, the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins exchanged scoring chances and goals and a showdown between the NHL’s top two teams more than lived up to its billing.

T.J. Oshie scored twice in under four minutes and John Carlson got the go-ahead goal in the third to extend Washington’s longstanding domination of Boston with a 3-2 home victory Wednesday night in a thrilling back-and-forth game between two hockey heavyweights.

“Both teams were flying around, going that extra step to hit someone all the time,” Carlson said. “It was a fun game. It was fun to play in. Still not playoffs, but it was a nice way to get into it after the performance we had on Monday.”

Each of these teams laid an egg in a loss Monday night, but the Capitals avoided the slide currently befalling the Bruins. Boston has lost four in a row with three of those defeats coming in regulation.

“We’ve got to keep going,” Chara said. “I think it’s easy to get frustrated. We realize it was obviously a good hockey team we played tonight. It was a good hockey game. We did a lot of things well. We’ve just got to continue to perform and keep getting better.”

The Capitals have won 16 of their past 17 games against the Bruins.

“These last couple years has been a grind,” said Washington goaltender Braden Holtby, who made 30 saves. “They have a tough team to play against. Our team usually plays better against teams like that, teams that work hard, play an honest, hard game structurally. It’s fun for us to play in those games.”

This one was supposed to be more fun than a typical regular-season game. These teams entered with the most points in the league, Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin trailed only David Pastrnak in the goal-scoring race, the Bruins are coming off another trip to the Stanley Cup Final and Washington won its first title in 2018.

“It’s always fun to play (when) the two best teams right now in the league play against each other,” Ovechkin said.

“You can see how tough the game was. We play hard, they play hard. It’s always nice to get two points. We knew it’s not going to be easy game because they have a very good team out there. It was a challenge for us.”

Canadiens 3, Senators 2 (OT)

In Montreal, Ben Chiarot scored in overtime and Cayden Primeau made 35 saves for his first NHL victory in the Habs’ win over Ottawa.

Chiarot scored 1:11 into the extra period on a 2-on-1 with Max Domi. Nick Cousins and Tomas Tatar scored in regulation for Montreal.

Avalanche 3, Flyers 1

In Denver, Mikko Rantanen had two goals and Pavel Francouz made 32 saves to lead Colorado over Philadelphia.