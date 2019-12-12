Clippers' Kawhi Leonard gets ring, victory in return to Toronto

Kawhi Leonard got his ring, and the Los Angeles Clippers got another win.

Leonard scored 23 points in his return to Toronto, Lou Williams had 18 and the Clippers won their third straight game Wednesday, beating the slumping Raptors 112-92.

Maurice Harkless scored 14 points and Paul George had 13 as the Clippers evened their road record at 6-6.

Before the game, Leonard received his championship ring from the 2018-19 season, when he helped Toronto beat Golden State in six games for the franchise’s first NBA title.

Following a pregame video tribute, Leonard’s former teammates, along with coaches and team executives, gathered in a circle at center court. As the standing-room-only crowd roared with approval, Leonard embraced each player in turn before guard Kyle Lowry presented him with his ring. After slipping it on, Leonard raised his arms and waved.

“It was great, it was a great moment,” Leonard said. “They did a great job putting it together, having all the players out there that won with me, standing there and presenting the ring.

“It was a special season for us, for me, for the whole city and country,” Leonard added. “I’m glad we were able to win. It was a blessing.”

Leonard didn’t put the ring on all the way before the game, but spent some more time with it afterward.

“I sat in the locker room with it for a little bit,” he said, “just admiring it and just remembering all the memories and all the hard work that went into it.”

Lowry, who was planning to have dinner with Leonard after the game, said he was happy to hand over the diamond-studded hardware.

“He helped this franchise do amazing things and he got his ring,” Lowry said.

Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers said Leonard was touched by the warm welcome he got from Toronto’s fans.

“It meant a lot,” Rivers said. “Some players just don’t let you in but I can tell you that ovation, to him, was very heartfelt. There’s no doubt about that.”

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley scored 11 points in 19 minutes before leaving in the third quarter because of a concussion. Beverley collided with Marc Gasol’s shoulder as the Raptors center was setting a screen.

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points, Norman Powell had 22 and OG Anunoby 13 as the Raptors lost for the fourth time in five games and dropped their third straight at home. Toronto set a franchise record with nine straight home victories to begin the season.

The Raptors last lost three straight at home between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5, 2015.

The Raptors shot 8 for 36 from 3-point range, their worst mark of the season. Toronto matched a season low with 31 field goals. They also had 31 in a Nov. 29 win at Orlando.

“We’re in a period where we’re not playing very well here for about a week,” coach Nick Nurse said.

Bucks 127, Pelicans 112

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out but the Bucks kept on rolling, getting 29 points from Eric Bledsoe in a victory over New Orleans that extended their winning streak to 16 games.

Milwaukee (22-3) tied the second-longest winning streak in franchise history and moved closer to the franchise record of 20, set during the team’s 1970-71 championship season.

Antetokounmpo sat out with a right quad tendon injury, missing his first game this season.

Khris Middleton added 24 points for the Bucks and Ersan Ilyasova had 18 points and nine rebounds. George Hill contributed 13 points off the bench.

New Orleans (6-19) lost its 10th straight game despite a season-high 31 points from J.J. Redick and 25 points and 10 rebounds from Brandon Ingram. Jrue Holiday had 21 points.

Lakers 96, Magic 87

In Orlando, LeBron James had 25 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds to help Los Angeles beat the hosts.

Anthony Davis had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who have won 13 of 14. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 15 points for Los Angeles.

Jonathan Isaac led Orlando with 19 points. Evan Fournier had 18 and Aaron Gordon finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Rockets 116, Cavaliers 110

In Cleveland, James Harden scored 55 points — 20 in the fourth quarter — and Russell Westbrook added 23 points as Houston withstood an unexpected scare from the hosts.

The free-falling Cavaliers have lost eight straight and 14 of 15.

Harden matched Kyrie Irving’s arena record for points in a game, and his fourth with 50 or more this season bailed out the Rockets, who allowed the Cavs to score 24 straight points in the second half.

Hornets 113, Nets 108

In New York, Devonte’ Graham scored a career-high 40 points, and Charlotte rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat Brooklyn.

Graham had 27 points in the second half in the Hornets’ second straight victory. Miles Bridges added 14 points.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 24 points and Jarrett Allen added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets

Jazz 127, Timberwolves 116

In Minneapolis, Donovan Mitchell had 30 points and six assists, Joe Ingles pitched in a season-high 23 points and Utah dealt the Timberwolves their sixth straight loss.

Rudy Gobert added 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Jazz, who won for just the third time in nine games by taking over with a 38-24 advantage in the third quarter.

Jeff Teague scored 32 points, making all four of his 3-pointers and all six of his free throws, but the Timberwolves dropped their sixth consecutive home game and fell to 3-8 at Target Center this season.

Andrew Wiggins had 26 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota.

Pacers 122, Celtics 117

In Indianapolis, Malcolm Brogdon finished with 29 points and Aaron Holiday scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help the Pacers rally past Boston.

Indiana trailed 94-84 after three quarters but took the lead for good on the first of Holiday’s two 3-pointers with 4:16 left.

Kemba Walker scored a season-high 44 points and had seven assists — not enough to extend the Celtics’ four-game winning streak.

Bulls 136, Hawks 102

In Chicago, Zach LaVine scored 35 points in three quarters, Lauri Markkanen added 22 and the Bulls halted a three-game losing streak with a victory over road-weary Atlanta.

LaVine, who sat out the final 14 minutes, was 12 for 15 from the field, including 7-for-7 from 3-point range.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 11 points and 10 rebounds and rookie Coby White had 19 points.

Trae Young had 15 points and 13 assists, Alex Len scored 17 points and rookie Cam Reddish added 16 for the Hawks, who have dropped two straight and 13 of 15.

Grizzlies 115, Suns 108

In Phoenix, Dillon Brooks had 27 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 24 and Memphis earned triumphed over the hosts.

The Grizzlies won two games in a row for the first time in nearly a month. Jackson shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range, and Memphis improved to 6-0 when Brooks scores at least 20 points.

Frank Kaminsky III led the Suns with a season-high 24 points and Ricky Rubio tied a season-high with 22.

Knicks 124, Warriors 122 (OT)

In San Francisco, Marcus Morris scored a season-high 36 points and New York held off Golden State Warriors in overtime to snap a 10-game losing streak.

Julius Randle added 24 points and 13 rebounds as the Knicks (5-20) fought off a furious Warriors comeback and gave Mike Miller his first win as interim coach.

Golden State (5-21) trailed by 21 in the second quarter but roared back to take the lead with just more than eight minutes left.

Kings 94, Thunder 93

In Sacramento, Bogdan Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer with 13.4 seconds remaining as the Kings overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Oklahoma City.

Both teams committed turnovers with the game tied in the final minute before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit two free throws to put the Thunder up 93-91 with 31.6 seconds left.

Bogdanovic got the ball outside the arc and paused as Oklahoma City defender Dennis Schroder went flying past him trying for a block. Bogdanovic then hit an 8.5-meter jumper to give Sacramento the lead.

Chris Paul missed a shot from the elbow for the Thunder as time expired.

Buddy Hield had eight of his 23 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings.

Schroder had 17 points to lead six Thunder players in double figures. Paul wasn’t one of them. Oklahoma City’s point guard had eight points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.