Yan Gomes, Howie Kendrick officially back to World Series champion Nationals

AP

SAN DIEGO – Doing their best to keep as much of their World Series roster intact as possible, the Washington Nationals announced they re-signed catcher Yan Gomes and infielder Howie Kendrick on Tuesday, a day after bringing back Stephen Strasburg for $245 million.

Gomes agreed to a $10 million, two-year deal, while Kendrick is guaranteed $6.25 million under a contract that includes a $4 million salary next year and a $6.5 million mutual option for 2021 with a $2.25 million buyout.

The 32-year-old Gomes split catching duties in 2019 with Kurt Suzuki and hit .223 with 12 homers and 43 RBIs in his first season in Washington.

Kendrick, 36, batted .344 with 17 home runs and 62 RBIs during the regular season, then was a major reason the Nationals won the franchise’s first championship. He is expected to spend time at first base and second base next season.

He hit a grand slam in the 10th inning of Washington’s Game 5 victory of the NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, earned MVP honors in the NL Championship Series sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals, and delivered a go-ahead two-run shot in the seventh inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Strasburg, the World Series MVP, had become a free agent by opting out of the last four years and $100 million of his existing contract. But he agreed to a new seven-year deal Monday that established records for largest total value and average annual value ($35 million) for a pitcher.

Washington now has 33 players on its 40-man roster.

Washington's Howie Kendrick hits a two-run home run against the Astros during Game 7 of the World Series on Oct 30, in Houston. Kendrick and teammate Yan Gomes have re-signed with the Nationals for their 2020 title defense. | AP

