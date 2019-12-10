Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Buffaloes bringing in ex-MLB outfielder Adam Jones

Kyodo

SAN DIEGO – The Orix Buffaloes have signed free agent outfielder Adam Jones on a contract for the 2020 season, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Jones, a 14-year major league veteran, has a career batting average of .277, with 282 homers and 945 RBIs in 1,823 games for the Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles and most recently the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In his first year in Arizona in 2019, Jones played 137 games, hitting .260 with 16 homers and 67 RBIs. His 528 plate appearances this past season were the fewest he has had since 2009.

He is a five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner.

