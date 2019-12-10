Balanced attack paces Celtics in rout of Cavaliers

Gordon Hayward got back in the lineup and helped the Boston Celtics build a big lead. Kemba Walker made sure it didn’t completely disappear.

Walker led Boston’s balanced scoring with 22 points, Hayward had 14 points in his return from a broken hand and the Celtics remained unbeaten at home with a 110-88 victory over the sinking Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Jaylen Brown had 20 points and seven rebounds, Jayson Tatum added 19 points with 11 boards, and Daniel Theis scored 10 for Boston, which improved to 10-0 at TD Garden.

“It was good to have him back,” Tatum said of Hayward. “I was excited, everybody was excited, and he was excited.”

Jordan Clarkson led Cleveland with 19 points, and Tristan Thompson had 17 points with 11 rebounds. The Cavaliers have lost seven straight games and 13 of 14.

Hayward returned exactly a month after breaking his left hand when he collided with San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge as the Spurs’ big man was setting a screen. Hayward played 26 minutes, finishing with five rebounds and four assists.

He spent the fourth quarter on the bench while his teammates let Cleveland cut into a huge deficit. The Cavaliers trailed 94-81 before Walker hit a trio of 3-pointers in a 1:22 span to put it away.

“I just told the team afterwards, I said: ‘If you want to be special, then model (yourself) after Kemba,’ ” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “Because Kemba sits over there and thinks his night’s done, gets put back in the game, drills three 3s, and ends it.”

Kings 119, Rockets 118

In Houston, Nemanja Bjelica made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Sacramento over the Rockets.

Buddy Hield had 26 points to lead the Kings, who had six players score in double figures as they won their second straight after losing the previous three.

Russell Westbrook had a season-high 34 points and James Harden added 27 points and 10 assists for Houston.

Bucks 110, Magic 101

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Bucks to their 15th straight victory.

Khris Middleton scored 20 points for Milwaukee and Dante DiVincenzo added 12 points off the bench.

Evan Fournier had 26 points for Orlando, which had won four straight. Terrence Ross scored 23.

Raptors 93, Bulls 92

In Chicago, Pascal Siakam scored 22 points, and Toronto held on to beat the Bulls when Zach LaVine missed a runner in the closing seconds.

The defending NBA champions ended their first three-game skid since last November and beat Chicago for the 11th straight time. Norman Powell added 17 points for Toronto, including six in the fourth quarter.

LaVine scored 20 points for the Bulls.

Clippers 110, Pacers 99

In Indianapolis, Paul George scored 36 points in his first trip to Indianapolis with the Clippers and Montrezl Harrell added 26 to power short-handed Los Angeles past Indiana.

Booed repeatedly early in the game, George finished with a season-high seven 3-pointers as the Clippers won for the fourth time in five games.

Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 20 points despite playing with a splint on his sore shooting hand.

Pistons 105, Pelicans 103

In New Orleans, Derrick Rose hit a 4.3-meter jumper in the lane with 0.3 seconds left and scored 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to lift Detroit over the hosts.

Brandon Ingram finished with a game-high 31 points for the Pelicans.

Thunder 104, Jazz 90

In Salt Lake City, Dennis Schroder scored 27 points off the bench and Oklahoma City beat Utah.

Donovan Mitchell had 26 points to lead the Jazz.

Suns 125, Timberwolves 109

In Phoenix, Devin Booker scored 26 points as the Suns beat Minnesota.

The Timberwolves were led by Karl Anthony-Towns, who scored 33 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the loss.

Grizzlies 110, Warriors 102

In San Francisco, Ja Morant returned to Memphis’ lineup and scored 26 points to lead the Grizzlies to a victory over Golden State.

D’Angelo Russell and Alec Burks each scored 18 for the Warriors, who were trying to win consecutive games for the first time this season.