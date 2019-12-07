More Sports / Football

Ronnie Lott, Mel Blount among cornerbacks on NFL's All-Time Team

AP

NEW YORK – Safety Ronnie Lott and cornerbacks Mel Blount, Mike Haynes and Dick “Night Train” Lane are unanimous selections for the NFL’s All-Time Team.

As part of its centennial season celebration, the league announced Friday night the defensive backs and special-teamers for the squad, as selected by a 26-member panel.

The other cornerbacks are Deion Sanders, Rod Woodson, Willie Brown and Darrell Green. All of the cornerbacks are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

So are the safeties. Joining Lott are Ken Houston, Emlen Tunnell, Larry Wilson, Ed Reed (who entered the hall this year), and Jack Christiansen.

Indianapolis placekicker Adam Vinatieri is the only current player chosen among specialists. The other placekicker is Hall of Famer Jan Stenerud.

Punters are Hall of Famer Ray Guy and Shane Lechler, while the return men are Devin Hester and Billy “White Shoes” Johnson.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
Play abandoned due to dangerous Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch
Play was abandoned Saturday during a domestic game due to a dangerous pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, just weeks before it is due to host the traditional Boxing Day test. A decisi...
Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry stops a shot by the Coyotes' Christian Dvorak in the third period on Friday in Pittsburgh.
Tristan Jarry spoils Phil Kessel's return as Penguins blank Coyotes
Tristan Jarry spoiled Phil Kessel's return to Pittsburgh, turning aside all 33 shots to post his second consecutive shutout as the Penguins edged the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 Friday night. Ke...
Takumi Kanaya hits a tee shot during the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday in Sydney.
Takumi Kanaya tied for third entering final round at Australian Open
Matt Jones coped best with difficult afternoon conditions Saturday at the Australian Open for a 3-under 68 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round. Jones, who led by one stroke ...

, , , ,