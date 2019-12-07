Bucks crush Clippers for 14th straight victory

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their 14th straight victory, a 119-91 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo, on his 25th birthday, made 11 of 20 shots and recorded his 21st double-double of the season.

“I was 25 once, but I wasn’t that good,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said after joking that he wanted to see Antetokounmpo’s birth certificate.

Antetokounmpo left the game with MIlwaukee ahead by 36 with 8:56 to play. The Bucks led by as many as 41 and extended their longest winning streak since winning 16 consecutive games over two seasons in 1973.

Khris Middleton added 17 points and Pat Connaughton and Ersan İlyasova each scored 13 off the bench for the Bucks.

Rivers pulled all of his starters out of the game with the Bucks leading 101-67 with 9:25 remaining in the fourth quarter. The group exited to the chant of “Overrated! Overrated!” from the Milwaukee crowd.

Kawhi Leonard had 17 points and Paul George added 13 for the Clippers.

JaMychal Green missed his second straight game for Los Angeles after suffering a bruised tailbone last Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

Heat 112, Wizards 103

In Miami, Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and had his second triple-double of the week, Bam Adebayo had a career-high 24 points and the Heat beat Washington.

Butler finished with 11 assists and 11 rebounds for Miami, which is 9-0 at home for the first time in franchise history. Tyler Herro scored 22 points and Adebayo grabbed 13 rebounds for the Heat.

Bradley Beal had 23 points for Washington, including a 3-pointer late to get the Wizards to 95-94. Butler answered that with a 3-pointer to give Miami some breathing room, then connected on another 3 with 1:04 left to put the Heat up 111-103.

Moritz Wagner had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Wizards, while Davis Bertans scored 19 points and added nine rebounds. Rookie forward Rui Hachimura added 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 39-plus minutes.

Lakers 136, Trail Blazers 113

In Portland, Anthony Davis scored 39 points, LeBron James added 31 and Los Angeles routed the hosts.

It was the 11th straight road win for the Lakers, who have lost just three games overall this season and sit atop the Western Conference standings.

The game was costly for the Blazers. Starting forward Rodney Hood was injured in the first quarter and the team later announced that he had torn his left Achilles tendon.

Portland coach Terry Stotts was ejected late in the third quarter after angrily protesting a foul call that earned him a double technical. It was the first time that Stotts has been tossed from a game as an NBA coach.

Damian Lillard, who helped pull Stotts back from the confrontation with referee Leon Wood, finished with 29 points. Portland trailed by as many as 27 points in the fourth quarter.

Thunder 139, Timberwolves 127 (OT)

In Oklahoma City, Chris Paul scored a season-high 30 points and the hosts pulled off an improbable overtime victory over Minnesota.

With Minnesota ahead 121-119 and a second remaining in regulation, the Thunder fouled Karl-Anthony Towns. He missed a free throw, then Minnesota was issued a technical foul for a delay of game because Jordan Bell did not have his jersey tucked in when he subbed in.

Danilo Gallinari made the technical free throw for Oklahoma City, then Towns shot his second free throw at the other end. He made it, putting the hosts up two but giving Oklahoma City a chance at a throw-in. Steven Adams completed a nearly length-of-the-court pass to Dennis Schroder, who made a layup as time expired to force overtime.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points, Schroder added 25, Adams had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Gallinari scored 21 points. Jeff Teague scored a season-high 32 points, and Towns added 30 for the Timberwolves.

Celtics 108, Nuggets 95

In Boston, Jayson Tatum poured in 26 points, Jaylen Brown added 21 and the Celtics beat Denver to remain perfect at home for the season.

Kemba Walker added 19 points. The Celtics won for the fifth time in six games and improved to 9-0 at home. No Boston-area pro team has lost a home game since the Baltimore Orioles beat the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sept. 28.

Nikola Jokic had 30 points and 10 rebounds for Denver. The Nuggets have lost three of their last four.

Warriors 100, Bulls 98

In Chicago, Glenn Robinson III scored the go-ahead basket and finished with 20 points to help Golden State beat the Bulls.

The Warriors topped Chicago for the second time this season, their only victories in the last nine games.

Golden State escaped when Zach LaVine missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds, and Draymond Green secured the rebound.

LaVine finished with 21 points, and Lauri Markkanen added 20 points for Chicago.

In Other Games

Nets 111, Hornets 104

Pistons 108, Pacers 101

Spurs 105, Kings 104 (OT)

Magic 93, Cavaliers 87