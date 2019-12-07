Kyoei Gym to close due to infighting

The Kyoei Gym, which has been the Tokyo training base for 13 world champions including boxing legend Yoko Gushiken, will shut its doors, gym president Keiichiro Kanehira said Saturday.

According to Kanehira, after filing documents to halt business operations with the East Japan Boxing Association as early as Monday, he will explain to the Japan Boxing Commission the reason for shutting down the 60-year-old gym, the management of which he took over from his father.

“There has been a gap in understanding between the gym owner, who is involved in virtually every aspect of business, and I. I apologize for the undesirable outcome,” Kanehira said.

Currently, there are more than 10 professional boxers who fight out of the gym, including former multiple-weight world champion Tomoki Kameda. Those who have upcoming competitions will be forced to transfer elsewhere.

“It’s been 60 years since this gym was built,” Kanehira said. “It’s disappointing that it turned out this way. I feel responsible. I have no idea (if the gym will reopen) as it depends on how the discussions between our attorneys go.”

Kyoei Gym opened in 1959 and has been famous for managing world champions Gushiken, who defended the WBA light flyweight title 13 times, Hiroyuki Ebihara, Katsuo Tokashiki and Koki Kameda, among others.