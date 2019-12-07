Alena Kostornaia sets world record in women's short program at Grand Prix Final

Russia’s Alena Kostornaia set a new world record in the women’s short program at the Grand Prix Final on Friday to take a 5.85-point lead.

The 16-year-old Kostornaia, who’s in her first senior season, was the only skater with a clean landing on a triple axel and scored 85.45 points to take the lead heading into Saturday’s free skate.

Defending champion Rika Kihira struggled en rout to a last-place showing in the six-women event.

Another Russian, reigning world champion Alina Zagitova, scored 79.60 for second after a clean program, though she doesn’t have the triple axel in her repertoire.

“I got a season’s best score, and I’m happy about that. However, it is not my personal best so there is room to grow,” Zagitova told reporters. “I feel like I could have skated with more commitment. I was keeping the maximum of control and so I feel I was a bit tight.

She added: “I already forgot that I’m the Olympic champion. I started from scratch. I just want to go out and skate.

Russia’s Anna Shcherbakova was third on 78.27.

Kostornaia and Shcherbakova have stepped up to the senior level this season, along with Russia’s Alexandra Trusova, who placed fifth after a fall, finishing just behind fourth-placed Bradie Tennell of the United States (72.20).

“I’m very happy because I did my best, I tried to skate my program clean and I enjoyed it,” Kostornaia, the 2018 world junior silver medalist who skated a dazzling program to November” and “Departure” by Max Richter, told reporters.

“When I step out on the ice I don’t think about numbers, I just do what I do and after that the judges decide. I don’t go for any records, I just skate.”

All four of the Russians in the Grand Prix Finals share the same coach, Eteri Tutberidze.

While attempting a triple-triple jump combination, the 17-year-old Kihira under-rotated and fell on a triple toe loop. She also failed to execute a clean landing on her signature triple axel and scored 70.71 points, 13.26 points below her personal best.

“I was in poor form today,” Kihira said, citing nerves as the reason she struggled.

“I started feeling anxious around lunchtime and by the evening it turned into fatigue. I tried hard but my legs wouldn’t move smoothly. I want to recover and do better in the free skate.”

Last year, Kihira became the first Japanese skater since Mao Asada in 2005 to win the Grand Prix Final in her debut season.

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong became the first Chinese duo in a decade to win the pairs gold medal at the Grand Prix Finals, beating compatriots Peng Cheng and Jin Yang.

Two-time world champions Sui and Han scored a total of 221.69 to win, keeping up a winning streak in competitions going back to the start of last season.

Peng and Jin were second (204.27) after posting the best score in the free skate to recover from a disappointing fifth in Thursday’s short program.

Russia’s Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Galliamov placed third with 203.13 points.

Earlier, French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron took the lead in the rhythm dance.

Skating a program with a 1980s retro theme, the Olympic silver medalists scored 83.83 as they aim to remain unbeaten this season.

Last year’s Grand Prix Finals winner, the U.S. pair of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, was second on 82.72 after their Marilyn Monroe-themed skate.

The other American pair of Madison Chock and Evan Bates were third with less than a one-point advantage over two Russian pairs.

Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who turns 25 on Saturday, was in second place after the men’s short program on Thursday. He scored 97.43 points.

American Nathan Chen was first with a personal-best 110.38.