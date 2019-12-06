Soccer

Pele's last Brazil jersey sells for €30,000 at auction in Italy

AFP-JIJI

MILAN – The jersey worn by Brazilian soccer legend Pele during his final match for the five-time world champion has sold for €30,000 ($33,000) in an auction in Italy.

The three-time World Cup winner wore the jersey in a friendly against Yugoslavia at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in July 1971, the last time he played for Brazil.

Pele, 79, scored 77 goals for Brazil in 92 appearances.

The shirt was the highlight of objects that went under the hammer at the Bolaffi auction house in Turin on Thursday.

Other sporting memorabilia included the yellow jersey won by Italian cycling star Fausto Coppi on his way to victory in the 1952 Tour de France, which sold for €25,000.

A rare blue Juventus jersey worn by Italian defender Luciano Spinosi in the final of the 1971 UEFA Cup sold for €9,400.

Another shirt worn by Argentina legend Diego Maradona during his time playing for Napoli in the 1989-90 season sold for €7,500.

A bat used by NBA great Michael Jordan during his brief foray into baseball fetched €425.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno defends against Brighton & Hove Albion's Neal Maupay in Premier League action on Thursday night at Emirates Stadium.
New manager can't halt slide as Arsenal loses to Brighton
Not since 1977 have things been this bad at Arsenal. The struggling Gunners slumped to a 2-1 home loss to Brighton in the Premier League on Thursday, taking the team's winless streak to ...
Everton manager Marco Silva is seen before the team's 5-2 loss to Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.
Everton fires manager Marco Silva after loss to Liverpool
Everton has fired manager Marco Silva, a day after losing 5-2 at Merseyside rival Liverpool to slip into the relegation zone in the Premier League. Silva, who was in charge at Goodison P...
Iran coach Marc Wilmots leads his team in a World Cup qualifier against Iraq on Nov. 14 in Amman.
Marc Wilmots steps down as Iran coach
Belgian Marc Wilmots announced he was leaving his position as coach of Iran after six matches in charge, he said on Twitter. "Contrary to the informations published in the Iranian press,...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Pele is seen in a June 2010 file photo. | CC BY 3.0

, , ,