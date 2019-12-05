Giannis Antetokounmpo powers Bucks past Pistons, to 13th straight win

Giannis Antetokounmpo was ready to go toe to toe with Blake Griffin during a second-quarter flareup between division rivals Milwaukee and Detroit.

The game was turning contentious. It wouldn’t stay close for long.

“They’re just a great defensive team and just play really physical,” Antetokounmpo said. “They want to be physical, they want to be dirty. They want you to get out of your game, and whenever you come in Detroit, you expect that.”

Antetokounmpo scored 35 points to lift the Bucks to their 13th consecutive victory, 127-103 over the Pistons on Wednesday night. The last time Milwaukee had a longer winning streak than this was when it won 16 in a row spanning the end of the 1972-73 season and the beginning of 1973-74. The Bucks also had a 13-game run shortly after that 16-game streak ended.

Milwaukee won all eight matchups with the Pistons last season — four in the regular season and four in the first round of the playoffs. The Bucks also beat Detroit last month in their first meeting of 2019-20.

There were six technical fouls in this game, and there were words exchanged during a couple mild altercations. The first involved Antetokounmpo and Griffin after those two collided around midcourt in the second quarter.

“There’s going to be a lot of teams that are going to come out and try to be physical with me — try to hit me, knock me down to the floor,” Antetokounmpo said. “I just got to keep my composure.”

In the third quarter, Antetokounmpo fell to the ground after being fouled, and then Griffin stepped over him. Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton came over to confront Griffin. Three technicals were assessed after that.

“That’s going to happen. In a competitive game, it’s going to happen,” Detroit coach Dwane Casey said. “If anything, that should get you more focused, more riled up, more ready to play, more ready to compete and more ready to be physical and finish at the rim.

“All those things you have to do in a competitive game like that, a physical game like that.”

The Bucks went on a 13-2 run late in the second quarter to lead 57-39, and although Detroit closed within 11 at the half, the Pistons never made a major run during the final two quarters. Antetokounmpo scored 12 points in the third, and Milwaukee led 92-72 after three.

“I liked our fire in the second quarter. I liked our fire in general,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I think the guys, they’re in a good place. They’re playing good basketball. So we’ll keep it going.”

Andre Drummond had 23 points and 14 rebounds for Detroit. Middleton finished with 17 points for the Bucks.

Lakers 121, Jazz 96

In Salt Lake City, Anthony Davis scored 26 points, LeBron James had 20 points and 12 assists and Los Angeles routed Utah.

Rajon Rondo added 14 points and a season-high 12 assists and season-high nine rebounds.The Lakers cruised to an easy victory, outscoring the Jazz 32-5 in fast-break points and totaling 21 points off 19 Utah turnovers.

Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 to lead the Jazz, who lost for the fifth time in six games.

Mavericks 121, Timberwolves 114

In Dallas, Dwight Powell had 24 points on 9-for-9 shooting from the field, Jalen Brunson ignited a fourth-quarter rally with 14 of his 16 points in the period and the hosts beat Minnesota.

Powell and Brunson both had season highs as the Mavericks overcame a subpar outing by Luka Doncic to win for the ninth time in 10 games. Doncic finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists after picking up a technical foul in the third quarter and seeing his team rally with most of its starters on the bench.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins had 26 points apiece for the Timberwolves.

Celtics 112, Heat 93

In Boston, Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 31 points, Kemba Walker had 28 and the Celtics pounded Miami to improve to 8-0 at home.

Brown connected on a season-high five 3-pointers, and Walker had seven assists and four rebounds. Jayson Tatum added 19 points

Jimmy Butler led Miami with a season-high 37 points and had six rebounds and four assists. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra left the team in the morning, flying home to be with wife Nikki for the birth of their second son. Assistant coach Dan Craig ran the team.

Bulls 106, Grizzlies 99

In Chicago, Zach LaVine scored 25 points, Wendell Carter Jr. had 16 points and 13 rebounds and the Bulls held of Memphis.

Lauri Markkanen added 15 points for Chicago.

Jonas Valanciunas had 32 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Second-year pro Yuta Watanabe made his second appearance of the season for Memphis and finished 0-for-1 from the field in 4-plus minutes.

Hornets 106, Warriors 91

In Charlotte, Devonte Graham made 10 3-pointers and scored 33 points and the hosts routed Golden State to spoil D’Angelo Russell’s return to the court.

Graham was 10 of 16 from beyond the arc and also had nine assists and had seven rebounds. Backcourt mate Terry Rozier added 25 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Russell finished with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting in 25 minutes after missing the last nine games with a right thumb sprain.

Nets 130, Hawks 118

In Atlanta, Garrett Temple scored a season-high 27 points, Spencer Dinwiddie had 18 of his 24 in the second half and Brooklyn downed the Hawks.

Taurean Prince finished with 23 points against his former team,and Jarrett Allen had 20 for the Nets, who were coming off a three-point home loss Sunday to Miami.

Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving missed his 10th straight game with a right shoulder impingement and did not make the two-game trip to stay home and rehab.

Trae Young scored 39 points and rookie Cam Reddish had a career-high 25 for the Hawks, who have lost 11 of 12.

Trail Blazers 127, Kings 116

In Portland, CJ McCollum finished with 33 points and the Trail Blazers pulled away in the final quarter to beat Sacramento.

Hassan Whiteside added 22 points and 16 rebounds, as well as a career-high seven assists. Damian Lillard had 24 points and 10 assists in Portland’s third straight home victory. Carmelo Anthony finished with 20 points, his fourth game with 20 or more in seven games with the Blazers.

Richaun Holmes had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings.

Magic 128, Suns 114

In Orlando, Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 32 points, Terrence Ross had 22 and the hosts beat Phoenix.

Evan Fournier added 21 points, and Markelle Fultz had 13 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Magic.

Frank Kaminsky led the Suns with 23 points and five rebounds, and Devin Booker had 17 points and five assists.

Pacers 107, Thunder 100

In Oklahoma City, T.J. Warren had a 24- point outing to help Indiana top the Thunder.

Domantas Sabonis added 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Pacers. They have won seven of eight.

Steven Adams scored 20 points on 8-for-8 shooting and Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder each added 18 points for the Thunder.