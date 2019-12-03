Carp submit application to post second baseman Ryosuke Kikuchi to majors

The Hiroshima Carp announced Tuesday they have submitted an application with NPB to post seven-time Golden Glove winner Ryosuke Kikuchi to the major leagues.

Once NPB files Kikuchi’s application with Major League Baseball and all 30 teams are notified of the posting, any club willing to pay the posting fee to Hiroshima will have 30 days to negotiate a deal.

Kikuchi needed the Carp’s approval to attempt a transfer to the majors before the 2021 season when he will be eligible for international free agency.

He revealed publicly last December his intention to move to MLB via the posting system.

Kikuchi was the Carp’s second-round pick out of Chukyo Gakuin University in 2011 and helped Hiroshima win three straight pennants from 2016 to 2018.

This season, the 29-year-old hit 13 home runs, 48 RBIs and batted .261 with 14 stolen bases over 138 games.

In addition to Kikuchi, Yokohama BayStars outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo and Yomiuri Giants pitcher Shun Yamaguchi are also being posted this winter, while Seibu Lions outfielder Shogo Akiyama is seeking a move to the majors as a free agent.