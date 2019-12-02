Galatasaray defender Yuto Nagatomo moves the ball during a match against Trabzonspor on Sunday in Trabzon, Turkey. | KYODO

Yuto Nagatomo scores late to help Galatasaray earn draw

Kyodo

THE HAGUE – Defender Yuto Nagatomo salvaged a point for Galatasaray in the Turkish top flight on Sunday, scoring at the death to snatch a 1-1 draw at Trabzonspor.

Nagatomo netted his first goal of the season in the 90th minute at Medical Park Stadium, pouncing on a loose ball inside the box and firing a rocket out of the reach of goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir to pull Galatasaray level.

Alexander Sorloth had put Trabzonspor in the lead early in the second half.

In the Serbian top tier, Japanese midfielder Takuma Asano struck first in Partizan Belgrade’s 2-0 win at Macva Sabac, scoring his second league goal of the season.

In the Dutch first division, Japanese forward Yukinari Sugawara led AZ Alkmaar to a 1-0 win over VVV-Venlo and also bagging his second league goal of the season.

