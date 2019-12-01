More Sports / Track & Field

Taku Fujimoto finishes second in Fukuoka marathon

Kyodo

FUKUOKA – Taku Fujimoto led all Japanese runners on Sunday, finishing second in the Fukuoka International Marathon, won by Morocco’s El Mahjoub Dazza in 2 hours, 7 minutes, 10 seconds.

The race is one of three that will be used to evaluate candidates for the final spot on Japan’s squad for the men’s marathon at next year’s Tokyo Olympics. The 30-year-old Fujimoto crossed in 2:09:36, slower than the Japan Association of Athletics Federations’ 2:05:49 qualifying standard.

The final spot on the team will go to the runner with the fastest time among those who meet the standard. If none do, it will go to Suguru Osako, who finished third in September’s Marathon Grand Championship.

Japan’s Jo Fukuda was third in Fukuoka, finishing in 2:10:33.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Kento Momota returns the shuttlecock during his men's national badminton championship final against Kenta Nishimoto on Sunday at Komazawa Gymnasium. Momota won to earn his second straight national title and third overall.
Kento Momota wins second straight title at national championships
World No. 1 Kento Momota won his second straight badminton national championship after defeating Kenta Nishimoto in the men's singles final on Sunday. The two-time reigning world champio...
Hikaru Mori celebrates after winning the women's individual competition at the trampoline gymnastics world championships on Sunday at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. The achievement earned Mori a berth in next summer's Tokyo Olympics.
Hikaru Mori becomes Japan's first trampoline world champion
Hikaru Mori became Japan's first world individual champion in trampoline on Sunday and earned a spot in next year's Tokyo Olympics in the process. The 20-year-old Mori scored 55.860 in t...
Dressen makes return in style
In a stunning return from serious injury, Thomas Dressen won a World Cup downhill in his comeback race on Saturday. Dressen returned to action, wearing bib No. 13, exactly one year to th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Taku Fujimoto crosses the finish line at the Fukuoka International Marathon on Sunday, in Fukuoka. Fujimoto was the fastest Japanese runner at 2 hours, 9 minutes and 36 seconds, finishing just over two minutes behind Moroccan El Mahjoub Dazza. | KYODO

, ,