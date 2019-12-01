Taku Fujimoto finishes second in Fukuoka marathon

Taku Fujimoto led all Japanese runners on Sunday, finishing second in the Fukuoka International Marathon, won by Morocco’s El Mahjoub Dazza in 2 hours, 7 minutes, 10 seconds.

The race is one of three that will be used to evaluate candidates for the final spot on Japan’s squad for the men’s marathon at next year’s Tokyo Olympics. The 30-year-old Fujimoto crossed in 2:09:36, slower than the Japan Association of Athletics Federations’ 2:05:49 qualifying standard.

The final spot on the team will go to the runner with the fastest time among those who meet the standard. If none do, it will go to Suguru Osako, who finished third in September’s Marathon Grand Championship.

Japan’s Jo Fukuda was third in Fukuoka, finishing in 2:10:33.