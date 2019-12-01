Hikaru Mori celebrates after winning the women's individual competition at the trampoline gymnastics world championships on Sunday at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. The achievement earned Mori a berth in next summer's Tokyo Olympics. | KYODO

Hikaru Mori becomes Japan's first trampoline world champion

Kyodo

Hikaru Mori became Japan’s first world individual champion in trampoline on Sunday and earned a spot in next year’s Tokyo Olympics in the process.

The 20-year-old Mori scored 55.860 in the women’s final on the final day of the sport’s world championships, a qualifying and test event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Compatriot Ryosuke Sakai, 22, also earned an Olympic berth by finishing fifth in the men’s competition. Japan awarded one Olympic spot to the highest scorer in each of the men’s and women’s finals.

It will be the first Olympics for both Mori and Sakai.

