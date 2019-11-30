Tennis

Kei Nishikori appoints Max Mirnyi to coaching team

Kyodo

Former world doubles No. 1 Max Mirnyi has joined Kei Nishikori’s coaching staff, the tennis star told Kyodo News on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Nishikori, ranked 13th in the world, had been coached by Dante Bottini from 2011 until this year. Mirnyi is a 42-year-old from Belarus who got as high No. 18 in the world in singles.

“His (Mirnyi’s) playing style is a little like mine,” Nishikori said. “He’s extremely serious and direct.”

Former French Open champ Michael Chang will stay on to provide support for Nishikori in big tournaments.

Nishikori has not played since his third-round exit at this year’s U.S. Open and had right elbow surgery in October. He has been undergoing rehab work in Tokyo and is now able to swing his racket slowly to strike sponge balls.

He indicated his first target is taking part in the ATP Cup team tournament, starting Jan. 3.

“If I don’t panic, I feel I’ll be fit in time for the Australian Open (starting Jan. 20),” Nishikori said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Roberto Bautista Agut celebrates with Rafael Nadal after Spain's win over Canada to clinch the Davis Cup title on Sunday in Madrid.
Grieving Roberto Bautista Agut, Rafael Nadal guide Spain to Davis Cup title
Rafael Nadal gave all he had on the Caja Magica center court in Madrid. The top-ranked Spanish star even admitted he risked getting injured by playing eight matches — five singles,...
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his Davis Cup semifinal doubles match with partner Feliciano Lopez against Britain's Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski in Madrid early Sunday morning.
Spain reaches Davis Cup final by beating Britain
The revamped Davis Cup will reach its climax on Sunday, with Canada celebrating a historic first title or Spain lifting the trophy for the sixth time in front of its fans. After two thrilling se...
Yoshihito Nishioka reacts during his Davis Cup match against Novak Djokovic on Wednesday in Madrid.
Novak Djokovic helps Serbia knock Japan out of Davis Cup
Japan bowed out of the Davis Cup Finals on Wednesday, going down to Serbia a day after opening its Group A campaign with a loss to France. Filip Krajinovic beat Yuichi Sugita 6-2, 6-4 in ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Max Mirnyi | GETTY IMAGES / VIA KYODO

,