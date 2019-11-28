Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Hanshin Tigers to acquire Justin Bour, GM Osamu Tanimoto says

Kyodo

KOBE – The Hanshin Tigers are set to acquire major league free agent Justin Bour for the 2020 season, Tigers general manager Osamu Tanimoto said Thursday.

Tanimoto said in an interview that the Central League team has reached a basic agreement with the 31-year-old Bour, who played first base for the Los Angeles Angels last season.

The powerful left-handed batter hit 92 home runs over six years in the majors, with a .253 batting average, 303 RBIs and 433 hits.

Hanshin is looking to beef up its lineup after finishing worst in runs scored last season among NPB teams.

Tanimoto said he expects Bour to provide “the strong batting power the team lacks.”

Bour started his career with the Miami Marlins in 2014 and had a brief stint with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018 before landing in Los Angeles alongside Shohei Ohtani. He hit eight homers and drove in 26 runs in 52 games for the Angels last season.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Minnesota Twins bench coach Derek Shelton, seen here in a file photo from 2014 with Tampa Bay, has been hired as the new manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates, replacing Clint Hurdle.
Pirates bring in Derek Shelton as new manager
The Pirates' leadership overhaul is complete. Pittsburgh hired longtime major league coach Derek Shelton as manager on Wednesday, the final piece of a new-look leadership following a las...
Tsuyoshi Shinjo
Former star outfielder Tsuyoshi Shinjo unretires at 47 in hopes of making comeback
Popular former outfielder Tsuyoshi Shinjo, who has announced on social media that he wishes to resume playing professional baseball, officially unretired on Wednesday when he was listed as a fre...
Fighters outfielder Haruki Nishikawa is hoping to play in MLB in 2021.
Fighters outfielder Haruki Nishikawa reveals wish to play in MLB in 2021
Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters outfielder Haruki Nishikawa would like to move to the majors as early as the 2021 season, the 27-year-old said Wednesday. Appearing at the Fighters' team off...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Justin Bour | GETTY IMAGES / VIA KYODO

,