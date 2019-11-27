Injury ends season of Olympic downhill runner-up Ragnhild Mowinckel

Norwegian alpine skier Ragnhild Mowinckel addresses news conference in Oslo on Tuesday. Mowinckel suffered a serious knee injury last week while training, ending her competitive season. | AFP-JIJI

AP

OSLO, NORWAY – Olympic downhill silver medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel says her ski racing season is over due to another serious knee injury.

Mowinckel says on her social media accounts she tore a knee ligament again last week while training in Norway.

The 27-year-old Norwegian was coming back from a serious right-knee injury in March when she crashed in downhill training at the World Cup finals in Andorra.

Mowinckel writes “I’m devastated, but dealing with the fact that this setback will once again just be exactly that… a setback.”

The first injury came one month after she won a career-first world championships medal, a bronze in Alpine combined at Are, Sweden.

At the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, Mowinckel took silvers in downhill, ahead of third-placed Lindsey Vonn, and giant slalom.

