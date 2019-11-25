Niners dominate on both sides in blowout win over Packers

Jimmy Garoppolo threw two long touchdown passes and the San Francisco harassed Aaron Rodgers all night, leading the 49ers to a 37-8 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Garoppolo connected on a 42-yard touchdown strike to Deebo Samuel in the second quarter and a 61-yarder to George Kittle in the third to get San Francisco (10-1) off to a resounding start to a grueling three-game stretch.

Following the game against the first-place Packers (8-3), the Niners will travel to Baltimore (8-2) and New Orleans (9-2) the next two weeks in a stretch that will go a long way to determining whether San Francisco will be able to hold off Seattle (9-2) in a tight NFC West race.

Rodgers lost a fumble on the opening drive one of the five sacks he took and failed to convert a single third down on 13 tries before getting pulled late in the fourth quarter. He finished 20 for 33 for 104 yards and Green Bay averaged an anemic 1.7 yards per pass play when he was in the game.

After allowing 78 points the past three weeks in two games against Arizona’s Kyler Murray and one against Seattle’s Russell Wilson, the Niners’ defense was back to its dominant form.

San Francisco allowed 198 yards on 70 plays, didn’t allow a single completion longer than 15 yards and got a key stop against Aaron Jones on a fourth-and-1 run in the first half when the outcome was still in doubt.

Garoppolo then put it away with the two long touchdowns, part of a day when he went 14 for 20 for 253 yards and most importantly committed no turnovers.

He was helped by the return of Kittle, who had six catches for 129 yards in his first game back after missing the past two contests with injuries to his knee and ankle.

Seahawks 17, Eagles 9

In Philadelphia, Rashaad Penny ran for a career-best 129 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown and Russell Wilson threw one TD pass in a win over the Eagles.

Missing its top three wide receivers, leading rusher and two Pro Bowl offensive linemen, Philadelphia (5-6) couldn’t do much on offense and hurt itself with three turnovers inside Seattle territory and another near midfield.

The Seahawks (9-2) remain undefeated on the road in six games.

Saints 34, Panthers 31

In New Orleans, Wil Lutz kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, and the Saints took a four-game lead in the NFC South with five games left.

Drew Brees completed 30 of 39 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns, and led New Orleans from its 14-yard line with 1:51 left to the Carolina 15 with 3 seconds remaining to set up the winning kick. That capped a contest filled with late momentum shifts and critical errors — none bigger than Carolina kicker Joey Slye’s missed field goal from 28 yards with 2 minutes left.

Patriots 13, Cowboys 9

In Foxborough, Massachusetts, New England held the Cowboys’ top-ranked offense without a TD for the first time this season as the Patriots got their 18th straight regular-season victory at home.

In Other Games

Titans 42, Jaguars 20

Jets 34, Raiders 3

Bills 20, Broncos 3

Browns 42, Dolphins 24

Steelers 16, Bengals 10

Buccaneers 35, Falcons 22

Bears 19, Giants 14

Redskins 19, Lions 16