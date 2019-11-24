Grand Slam Osaka over-78-kg division women's winner Akira Sone poses for a photo on Sunday at Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka. | KYODO

More Sports / Judo

Akira Sone becomes first judoka to make Japan's 2020 Olympic team

Kyodo

OSAKA – Akira Sone became Japan’s first judoka for next year’s Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

The All Japan Judo Federation named the 19-year-old to next year’s team after she won the over-78-kg championship at the Grand Slam Osaka. The federation had announced it would hold a vote on reigning world champions who also won this weekend in Osaka.

Sone is now bound for her first Olympics after receiving the approval of at least two thirds of the federation’s development committee officials.

In her final at Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka, Sone needed extra time to defeat 2012 London Olympic champion Idalys Ortiz of Cuba by waza-ari.

“Even though I won the championship, I couldn’t relax until it (my Olympic spot) was decided,” Sone said. “And when I did hear, I was kind of in a haze.

“I’ve come a long way, and for the most part it’s been really hard.”

Rio Olympian Mami Umeki won an all-Japanese final in the women’s 78 kg, defeating world silver medalist Shiori Hamada.

In the men’s 100 kg, Rio de Janeiro bronze medalist Ryunosuke Haga defeated Rio silver medalist Elmar Gasimov of Azerbaijan for his first domestic Grand Slam win in four years. Japan’s Kentaro Iida and Aaron Wolf won the bronze medals.

Hyoga Ota took second place in the men’s over-100-kg division, losing to Russia’s Inal Tasoev.

Three champions from this year’s worlds were competing in Osaka, but men’s 66-kg champion Joshiro Maruyama and women’s 52-kg champ Uta Abe both lost their finals on Friday.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Third favorite Suave Richard, ridden by Oisin Murpy, beats Curren Bouquetd'or and jockey Akihide Tsumura to win the Japan Cup on Sunday at Tokyo Racecourse.
Suave Richard makes late surge in dramatic Japan Cup victory
Third favorite Suave Richard came from behind to win the 39th running of the Japan Cup on Sunday for the horse's second Grade 1 title. Ridden by Oisin Murphy, who was recently crowned British ch...
Deontay Wilder (left) punches challenger Luis Ortiz during their WBC heavyweight title fight on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Deontay Wilder stops Luis Ortiz with seventh-round knockout in heavyweight title rematch
One rematch down, one to go for Deontay Wilder Wilder landed a vicious right hand to stop Luis Ortiz in the seventh round Saturday night to retain his WBC heavyweight title and set up a ...
The Maple Leafs' Tyson Barrie controls the puck as the Avalanche's Tyson Jost defends in the first period on Saturday in Denver.
Tyson Barrie ignites Maple Leafs in first-period surge against Avalanche
A quick goal by Colorado got Tyson Barrie's homecoming off to a rough start, but Toronto's dominating stretch helped him celebrate in his return to Denver. Barrie had a goal and an assis...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Grand Slam Osaka over-78-kg division women's winner Akira Sone poses for a photo on Sunday at Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka. | KYODO

, , , , , ,