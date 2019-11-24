Baseball / MLB

Yankees hire Rachel Balkovec as full-time minor league hitting coach

Former college catcher is believed to be the first women to hold that position in pro baseball

Reuters

NEW YORK – The New York Yankees named Rachel Balkovec as a full-time hitting coach in the minor leagues, The New York Times reported on Saturday, adding she is believed to be the first woman to hold such a position in pro baseball.

The 32-year-old Balkovec previously worked with the St. Louis Cardinals as the minor league strength and conditioning coordinator, followed by a stint in the Houston Astros system.

She will be with the Yankees when they report to Tampa, Florida, for spring training in February.

“When you work with Rachel as a player or a coach, it’s clearly apparent that her investment in you and in her expertise in the field is only going to make you better,” Yankees hitting coordinator Dillon Lawson told the Times.

“It may be initially different because she’s a woman, but you quickly realize that she is simply an elite coach and you see her for that.”

Lawson said hiring her was an easy decision.

“She’s a good hitting coach, and a good coach, period,” he said.

Balkovec was a catcher on the Creighton and New Mexico softball teams. She has two master’s degrees in human movement sciences and is expected to bring an analytical approach to her job with the Yankees.

“During the interview process, I was blown away by the Yankees hitting staff,” Balkovec told The Times. “They are making aggressive operational changes to compete in the rapidly changing landscape of player development.”

Also on Friday, the Chicago Cubs hired 32-year-old Rachel Folden as the lead hitting lab tech and a coach at its rookie league team in Mesa, Arizona

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

In an April file photo, fans watch the Chattanooga Lookouts play the Montgomery Biscuits at AT&T Field in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
MLB ignores grassroots with plan to cut minor 42 league teams
Baseball is already struggling to attract new fans — especially younger ones. So, what brilliant idea have the powers-that-be come up with to expand the popularity of the national pastime? Co...
Image Not Available
Astros owner Jim Crane declines comment on sign stealing investigation
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane declined comment Wednesday on Major League Baseball's investigation into allegations of sign stealing against his team. While walking through the lobby of ...
Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, seen playing for Japan during the 2017 World Baseball Classic, is one of four NPB stars looking for a home in the majors this offseason.
Yoshitomo Tsutsugo keeping open mind, has no preferred MLB destination
Yokohama BayStars outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo said Wednesday he has no preferred destination when it comes to signing with a major league team next month. Speaking to reporters for the...

, , ,