Rugby

Brave Blossoms to take part in parade on Dec. 11 in Tokyo

Kyodo

The Japan Rugby Football Union said Thursday the Brave Blossoms will take part in a parade in Tokyo on Dec. 11 to express their appreciation to their fans following their successful Rugby World Cup campaign.

The JRFU said it is coordinating with the 31 players on the World Cup squad to walk in a roughly one-hour parade starting at 12 p.m. near Tokyo Station.

The Brave Blossoms, led by head coach Jamie Joseph, reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time at this year’s tournament, hosted by Japan, before getting knocked out by eventual champion South Africa.

The medalists’ parade following the 2012 London Olympics drew a crowd of about 500,000 in Tokyo’s Ginza district, while about 800,000 people crowded the streets to catch a glimpse of the medalists from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics and Paralympics in 2016.

