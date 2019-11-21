Paul George, Kawhi Leonard hit floor together for first time; Clippers win in OT

With Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Lou Williams on the court, the Boston Celtics had to pick someone to leave unguarded.

They chose Patrick Beverley and he made them pay.

Beverley shone on both ends, playing his usual ornery defense while scoring 14 points and grabbing a career-high 16 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Clippers win 107-104 in overtime with Leonard and George playing together for the first time Wednesday night.

“If I was a coach, I’d leave me open all the time,” Beverley said.

Williams scored 27 points, George added 25 and Leonard had 17 for the Clippers, who improved to 9-1 at home after rallying from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

It was a wild and sloppy game for both teams. The Clippers committed 23 turnovers (Williams had seven while Leonard and George had five each) to 17 for the Celtics.

“That was an ugly win, but it was beautiful,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said.

Leonard blocked Kemba Walker’s potential tying 3-point attempt in the left corner after injury and rehab had prevented he and George from playing in the same game over the first 14 of the season.

“He got enough separation to get it off against most of the league,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “The problem is, that guy’s not normal. He’s not most of the league, and he made a great play to block it.”

In overtime, George hit a 3-pointer after he missed his first attempt and Beverley got the offensive rebound, then George fed Beverley for a 3 of his own. George’s free throw on a technical foul against Stevens completed a run of seven straight points, and the Clippers led 104-99.

“He literally singlehandedly willed that game with his effort, rebounding, making plays,” Rivers said of Beverley, who got the game ball. “He’s a tough kid.”

The Celtics pulled to 104-102 on Jayson Tatum’s basket after a wild sequence in which bodies crashed to the floor as both teams chased a loose ball before Boston got possession.

“Defensive mistakes, costly turnovers,” Tatum said. “If we would have won it still would have been a learning experience.”

Beverley hit a 3-pointer from the corner in front of the Clippers’ bench for 107-102 lead, revving up Los Angeles fans and quieting the large contingent of Celtics fans in the stands.

“It was a playoff atmosphere,” said Marcus Smart, who had 14 points for Boston.

Wizards 138, Spurs 132

In Washington, Rui Hachimura scored 15 points and grabbed seven boards to help the Wizards hand San Antonio its seventh straight loss.

Bradley Beal shot 9-for-9 in a 21-point third quarter and finished with 33.

Davis Bertans, acquired by Washington from San Antonio in the offseason, scored 21 points, and so did Ish Smith.

Mavericks 142, Warriors 94

In Dallas, Luka Doncic scored 33 of his 35 points in the first half and had yet another triple-double to help the Mavericks rout short-handed Golden State.

Doncic fell a point short of matching Dirk Nowitzki’s team record set Nov. 3, 2009, against Utah. In just 17 minutes, Doncic was 10-for-11 from the floor, making 6 of 7 3-pointers, and hit 7 of 8 free throws.

The second-year star from Slovenia had 22 points, five assists and five rebounds in the first quarter alone. He played only 25 minutes total, but still managed 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

He was coming off a 40-point triple-double Monday night against San Antonio, and has an NBA-best seven triple-doubles in 14 games this season.

Nuggets 105, Rockets 95

In Denver, Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Denver played smothering defense on James Harden and the Nuggets snapped Houston’s eight-game winning streak.

Harden had 27 points, ending his string of eight consecutive games of 36 or more. He was 8 of 16 from the floor as the Rockets were held under 100 points for the first time this season. Denver is 7-0 this season when keeping an opponent below 100.

76ers 109, Knicks 104

In Philadelphia, Ben Simmons hit the first 3-pointer of his career and had 18 points and 13 assists to lead the hosts past New York.

Mike Scott’s fourth 3-pointer with 1:29 left stretched the Sixers’ lead to 99-95 and they held on after the Knicks’ Marcus Morris hit a pair of 3s in the final 10 seconds. Joel Embiid had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Scott scored 12 points.

Raptors 113, Magic 97

In Toronto, Fred VanVleet scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds and the Raptors snapped Orlando’s winning streak at three.

The Magic lost center Nikola Vucevic and forward Aaron Gordon to right ankle injuries in the second quarter.

Toronto rookie Terence Davis scored a career-high 19 points, Norman Powell had 15 points, and Chris Boucher added 14 points and 11 rebounds. The defending champion Raptors improved to 6-0 at home.

Heat 124, Cavaliers 100

In Miami, Duncan Robinson set Heat records for 3-pointers in a quarter and a half on his way to 29 points and Miami beat Cleveland to remain unbeaten at home.

Playing in front of his college coach — the Cavs’ John Beilein, who had Robinson at Michigan — the second-year guard was 9-for-15 from the field, with all those shots coming from behind the arc. Robinson set team marks with seven 3-pointers in the second quarter and eight in the first half.

In Other Games

Bucks 135, Hawks 127

Jazz 103, Timberwolves 95

Nets 101, Hornets 91

Bulls 109, Pistons 89