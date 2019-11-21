Yoshihito Nishioka reacts during his Davis Cup match against Novak Djokovic on Wednesday in Madrid. | AFP-JIJI

Novak Djokovic helps Serbia knock Japan out of Davis Cup

MADRID – Japan bowed out of the Davis Cup Finals on Wednesday, going down to Serbia a day after opening its Group A campaign with a loss to France.

Filip Krajinovic beat Yuichi Sugita 6-2, 6-4 in the opening singles rubber at Madrid’s La Caja Magica before world No. 2 Novak Djokovic dispatched Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 6-2.

Nishioka on Tuesday beat France’s Gael Monfils 7-5, 6-2 to level the tie at 1-1 following Yasutaka Uchiyama’s 6-2, 6-1 loss to Jo-Wilfriend Tsonga. But the French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut overcame Japan’s Ben McLachlan and Uchiyama 6-7, 6-4, 7-5 in the doubles rubber to claim a 2-1 victory.

The Nov. 18-24 Davis Cup Finals are being held for the first time as a season-ending event with 18 teams competing in six round-robin groups.

The six group winners will advance to the quarterfinals, along with the two runners-up with the best scores.

In other matches Andy Murray defeated Tallon Griekspoor 6-7 (7-9), 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) on after trailing 4-1 in the third set and 4-1 in the decisive tiebreaker, giving his team a 1-0 lead in the Group E series.

“I’ve found a way to win matches many times in my career when I’ve not been playing well,” Murray said. “You can draw on that a little bit. I came up with some really good defensive shots at the end of the tiebreak and found a way to win.”

The United States failed to advance despite beating Italy 2-1 after a doubles match that ended past 4 a.m. local time in Madrid, the second latest finish in tennis history.

Sam Querrey and Jack Sock defeated Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, but it wasn’t enough to send the Americans to the quarterfinals as one of the two-best second-place finishers. Only Lleyton Hewitt’s victory over Marcos Baghdatis at the 2008 Australian Open finished later, past 4:30 a.m. local time.

Murray had not played in the Davis Cup since 2016, when Britain lost to Argentina in the semifinals. In October, the three-time Grand Slam champion won his first title since undergoing hip surgery in January.

“I wasn’t feeling in the best shape coming in, and it showed a little bit in the match,” Murray said. “It is about finding a way to win, and I did that today. And I’m proud of myself because it would have been easy to have lost that.”

Yoshihito Nishioka reacts during his Davis Cup match against Novak Djokovic on Wednesday in Madrid. | AFP-JIJI

