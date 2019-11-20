More Sports / Boxing

Former world light flyweight champion Ryoichi Taguchi hangs up gloves

Kyodo

Boxer Ryoichi Taguchi, who once owned the world light flyweight crown of two major sanctioning bodies, declared Wednesday he was retiring from competition at the age of 32.

“Because I feel I did all I could in my boxing career, I’ve made the decision to retire,” Taguchi, who unified the IBF world light flyweight title and the WBA super light flyweight crown on Dec. 31, 2017, said at a Tokyo press conference.

“I never even dreamed of unifying two bodies’ world titles. It was too good to be true,” he said.

The Tokyo native made his pro debut in 2006, and won the WBA crown in December 2014. In his seventh successful title defense, Taguchi defeated Milan Melindo of the Philippines to win the IBF title.

His double reign, however, was short-lived. He lost to South African Hekkie Budler in May last year. This past March, Taguchi challenged the WBO flyweight champion, compatriot Kosei Tanaka, and lost.

Taguchi finished his pro career with a record of 27-4 with two draws and 12 wins by knockout.

Ryoichi Taguchi | KYODO