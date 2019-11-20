Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against Toronto on Tuesday in Las Vegas. The 29-year-old earned his 450th career win with the 4-2 result. | AP

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Marc-Andre Fleury gets 450th win as Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs

AP

LAS VEGAS – Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves in his 450th win and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Fleury is three wins behind New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist for sixth place on the career list.

Mark Stone, Cody Glass, Tomas Nosek and Cody Eakin scored for Vegas. But for the second consecutive game, it was Fleury who kept the Golden Knights in it with outstanding stops — particularly when the Maple Leafs turned up the pressure in the third period.

With 14:59 left, the 16-year veteran netminder stopped William Nylander on the doorstep. Then with 11:21 remaining, he stymied Toronto captain John Tavares’ first shot of the game, tipped the puck with the paddle of his stick to himself and snared it with his glove.

It was that kind of night for Fleury.

Moments later, with the heat still on, he robbed Nylander by sliding across the crease and stretching out his left pad at the right moment to prevent the puck from sneaking into the corner of the net.

The biggest save came with 3:43 to go, when Nic Petan’s backhand toward a wide-open net was thwarted as Fleury dove back to his left and with his body outstretched snatched the puck before it hit twine, sending 18,292 fans into a frenzy — even some wearing Maple Leafs jerseys.

Jason Spezza and Zach Hyman scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen, who has lost his last four starts, made 33 saves.

Vegas scored on both power-play opportunities and outshot the Maple Leafs 37-33.

After Max Pacioretty’s shot trickled through Anderson’s pads into the crease, Glass was there to clean up for a man-advantage goal that gave Vegas a 1-0 lead midway through the second period.

Toronto tied it when Ilya Mikheyev entered the zone and dropped the puck off for Spezza, who fired it past Fleury early in the third.

Vegas answered immediately when Nosek stole the pick in the neutral zone, raced in on a breakaway, put a filthy deke on Andersen and backhanded the puck into the net to make it 2-1 just 42 seconds after Spezza’s goal.

Stone extended the lead to 3-1 with a power-play drive from the right dot at 10:22. Hyman cut Vegas’ lead to one with his first goal of the season at 12:47, but Eakin put the game away when he scored into an empty net with 21 seconds left.

In Other Games

Wild 4, Sabres 1

Panthers 5, Flyers 2

Bruins 5, Devils 1

Islanders 5, Penguins 4

Blue Jackets 5, Canadiens 2

Senators 4, Red Wings 3

Blues 3, Lightning 1

Jets 2, Predators 1

Hurricanes 4, Blackhawks 2

Stars 6, Canucks 1

Avalanche 3, Flames 2

Oilers 5, Sharks 2

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens (left) and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talk as officials discern the details of a brawl between players from both teams on Thursday, in Cleveland.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says brawl with Browns 'ugly for the game of football'
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin accepted his team's role in the now-infamous fight last Thursday night that ended with Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph...
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (center) is assisted by team personnel after a hip injury during the second quarter of Saturday's game against host Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's prognosis 'excellent' after hip surgery
University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had surgery on his right hip. Alabama team surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said Monday the procedure in Houston was successful. Cain described ...
The Chiefs' Travis Kelce makes a touchdown reception against the Chargers on Monday at Azteca Stadium.
Chiefs seal victory over Chargers with interception at goal line in final minute
Daniel Sorensen picked off Philip Rivers' fourth interception at the goal line with 18 seconds to play, and the Kansas City Chiefs stayed on top of the AFC West with a 24-17 victory over the Los...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against Toronto on Tuesday in Las Vegas. The 29-year-old earned his 450th career win with the 4-2 result. | AP

, ,