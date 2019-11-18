Brazil's players celebrate after defeating Mexico to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup final on Sunday in Brasilia. | AFP-JIJI

Brazil beats Mexico to win U-17 World Cup at home

BRASILIA – Brazil rallied to beat Mexico 2-1 on Sunday to win its fourth under-17 World Cup title.

Bryan Gonzalez opened the scoring for Mexico in the 66th minute at the Bezerrao stadium in Brasilia, but the hosts turned their fortunes with Kaio Jorge converting from the spot in the 84th and substitute Lazaro scoring in added time.

Brazil reached the final after overcoming a two-goal deficit to beat tournament favorite France 3-2, and had to come back again to capture the under-17 title for the first time since 2003.

The Brazilians didn’t initially qualify for the tournament after a poor performance in the South American qualifiers, but problems in the organization in Peru led soccer’s international governing body to move it to Brazil, allowing the team a spot as hosts.

