Japans fight back to win Premier12 final

Four years ago, the Samurai Japan bullpen fell completely apart in a loss against South Korea in the Premier12 semifinals at Tokyo Dome.

This time, with the title hanging in the balance, Japan’s relievers got to taste both sweet revenge and the title.

Tetsuto Yamada gave Japan the lead with a three-run home run in the second inning and six relievers held the Koreans to three hits over eight innings in a 5-3 win in the Premier12 final on Sunday night at the Big Egg. The Japanese went 7-1 on their way to winning the tournament.

Japan manager Atsunori Inaba came out of the dugout in tears after closer Yasuaki Yamasaki struck out Kang Baek-ho for the final out as the crowd at Tokyo Dome exploded. The players gathered together and tossed Inaba into the air eight times in celebration on the mound.

Seiya Suzuki was namd MVP of the Premier12. The Hiroshima Carp outfielder hit .444 with three home runs and 13 RBIs.He had at least one hit in all eight of Japan’s games.

Nobuhiro Matsuda accepted the trophy and led the crowd in a shout of “Atsuo” during the postgame ceremony.

Japan fell in an early 3-0 hole after a two-run home run by South Korea’s Kim Ha-seong and a solo shot by Kim Hyun-soo, who spent time with the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies, in the first inning against starter Shun Yamaguchi.

Seiya Suzuki, who has been red-hot during the tournament pulled a run back for Japan with an RBI single in the bottom of the first.

Yamada then followed a two-out walk and a single with a three-run home run to give Japan a 4-3 lead.

Rei Takahashi, who earned the win in relief, led the procession of relievers with two scoreless innings. Kazuto Taguchi tossed two innings and Kota Nakagawa, Hiroshi Kaino, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Yamasaki, credited with the save, each threw one inning. They limited South Korea to three hits and a walk in eight combined innings.

It was a complete turnaround from the three-run lead the Japan bullpen let slip away in the the 2015 semifinal between the two nations.

Hideto Asamura had two hits and drove in an insurance run for Japan in the seventh.

South Korea starter Yang Hyeon-jong was charged with the loss.

The tournament doubled as an Olympic qualifier, but both finalists had already secured spots before the game. Japan is in as the host nation and South Korea earned a berth with a win on Friday.

Mexico also qualified out of the Premier12 with a win on Sunday, and Israel earned a berth through a different qualifier.