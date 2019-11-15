Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Eagles pitcher Manabu Mima on verge of joining Marines as free agent: source

Kyodo

Free agent right-hander Manabu Mima, who led the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in innings pitched this year, is poised to join the Chiba Lotte Marines, a source said on Friday.

Mima went 8-5 this season for the Eagles. He threw 143⅔ innings with an 8-5 record and a 4.01 ERA. Mima, 33, turned pro out of the corporate leagues after the Eagles picked him in the second round of the 2010 draft.

He has a career record of 51-60 with a 3.82 ERA and was named the MVP of the 2013 Japan Series.

According to the source, he and his wife had their first child in October and the native of Ibaraki Prefecture placed a lot of importance on playing for a team in the Kanto region.

The Marines contract offer is believed to be in the neighborhood of ¥390 million over three years.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

U.S. reliever Brandon Dickson, seen in action on Wednesday against Australia, picked up his third save of the Premier12 on Friday at Tokyo Dome.
Buffaloes mainstay Brandon Dickson playing pivotal role for U.S. bullpen at Premier12
Playing in Japan is probably a unique experience for many of the players on the U.S. team at the Premier12. The same can't be said for American reliever Brandon Dickson. The 35-y...
Yoshitomo Tsutsugo
BayStars post Yoshitomo Tsutsugo to majors
The Yokohama BayStars have posted Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, Japan's 2017 World Baseball Classic cleanup hitter, to the majors, the team announced on Friday. After all 30 major league teams hav...
Brent Rooker is congratulated by U.S. teammates after hitting a two-run homer in the seventh inning against Taiwan in a Premier12 game on Friday at Tokyo Dome.
Brent Rooker's two-run blast in seventh propels U.S. to victory over Taiwan
All Brent Rooker knew was that it wasn't going to be another slider. He'd already been beaten with that pitch during two at-bats and his mind was made up. If Wu Sheng-feng, who had alrea...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Manabu Mima | KYODO

, ,