Eagles pitcher Manabu Mima on verge of joining Marines as free agent: source

Free agent right-hander Manabu Mima, who led the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in innings pitched this year, is poised to join the Chiba Lotte Marines, a source said on Friday.

Mima went 8-5 this season for the Eagles. He threw 143⅔ innings with an 8-5 record and a 4.01 ERA. Mima, 33, turned pro out of the corporate leagues after the Eagles picked him in the second round of the 2010 draft.

He has a career record of 51-60 with a 3.82 ERA and was named the MVP of the 2013 Japan Series.

According to the source, he and his wife had their first child in October and the native of Ibaraki Prefecture placed a lot of importance on playing for a team in the Kanto region.

The Marines contract offer is believed to be in the neighborhood of ¥390 million over three years.