More Sports / Cricket

Test cricket to return to Pakistan with Sri Lanka's visit in December

AP

ISLAMABAD – Test cricket is set to return to Pakistan after more than 10 years when Sri Lanka plays a two-match series at Rawalpindi and Karachi next month.

Rawalpindi is scheduled to host the first test from Dec. 11-15, while the second test will be played at Karachi from Dec. 19-23. The series is part of ICC’s World Test Championship.

Sri Lanka was the last team to play a test in Pakistan in 2009, when the team’s bus came under attack at Lahore. Eight people were killed during the terror attack, while several Sri Lankan players were also injured.

The Pakistan Cricket Board says Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed next month’s tour on Thursday. Pakistan hosted Sri Lanka for the series of one-day and Twenty20 internationals at Karachi and Lahore in September and October.

Pakistan will play two test matches in Australia before returning for the series against Sri Lanka.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Retired Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo, seen in a February file photo, has agreed to become a special adviser to Panthers general manager Dale Tallon.
Roberto Luongo returns to Panthers as a special adviser
Roberto Luongo is back with the Florida Panthers, this time in a front-office role. The newly retired goaltender has agreed to become a special adviser to general manager Dale Tallon, a ...
Toronto's John Tavares (right) battles for the puck against New York's Casey Cizikas in the second period on Wednesday night.
Islanders beat Maple Leafs for 12th win in 13 games
The New York Islanders' depth paid dividends once again. Anthony Beauvillier scored twice, Derick Brassard had a goal and two assists, and the streaking Islanders held off the Toronto Ma...
Raymond Poulidor (right), seen racing fellow Frenchman Jacques Anquetil in the Tour de France on July 12, 1964, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 83.
Much-admired Tour de France cyclist Raymond Poulidor dies at age 83
Raymond Poulidor, known as the "eternal runner-up" behind five-time Tour de France winners Jacques Anquetil and Eddy Merckx, has died. He was 83 years old. Arguably France's most popular...

, , ,