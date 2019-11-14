Diego Costa | REUTERS

Soccer

Atletico striker Diego Costa may need surgery for neck injury

AP

MADRID – Striker Diego Costa has a neck injury that could require surgery and sideline him for about three months.

Atletico Madrid said X-rays on Thursday show Costa has a herniated cervical disc. The club said he will be evaluated by neurosurgery specialists in the next few days to decide which treatment options will be chosen.

If surgery is needed, Costa could be out for about three months.

The Brazil-born striker had been feeling discomfort in the neck and upper back area in recent days.

He played on Sunday for about 10 minutes off the bench in the team’s 3-1 win over Espanyol in the Spanish League.

Costa has two goals in 15 appearances this season.

